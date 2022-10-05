Original title: Women’s Volleyball World Championships: Italy lost to Brazil, suffered first defeat, Serbia led with six consecutive victories

Xinhua| The opponent suffered their first defeat in this tournament; the defending champion Serbia defeated Poland 3-0 and won six consecutive victories.

The five games between Italy and Brazil were 20:25, 25:22, 25:22, 21:25 and 15:17. Brazil’s main attacker and captain “Gabi” scored 30 points, and 4 Brazilians scored in double figures. The Italian team star scored a game-high 37 points in response to Egnu, including 33 attacks, 3 blocks and 1 direct serve.

In the other games in the same group, the Japanese team changed their formation in time after losing the first game, and beat the Belgian team 3:1 in three consecutive games. The scores of the four games were 21:25, 25:20, 25:16 and 25: twenty two. The Belgian team’s main attack Herbots scored 30 points and it was still difficult to save the savior. The Netherlands also defeated Argentina 3:1 after losing a game first. At present, Italy, Japan and Brazil have a record of 5 wins and 1 loss, ranking the top three in the group.

In the Group F contest, the “leader” Serbia continued to sing its triumphant song, beating the host Poland 26:24, 25:22 and 25:18, winning six consecutive victories. The team is currently the only one in this World Championship. An unbeaten team. The U.S. Olympic champion U.S. finished second in the group with a 3-1 victory over Dominica.

In the other two games in the same group, Turkey defeated Germany 3:0 and ranked third in the group; Canada defeated Thailand 3:1 and temporarily ranked fourth in the group.

The Chinese women's volleyball team will face Puerto Rico in Rotterdam on the 5th. (Finish)

