Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia is looking forward to a football festival

The countdown is on: In less than three months, women’s soccer will start in Australia and New Zealand. For the Australians, the tournament could start now. (IMAGO / Bianchi de Marchi)

The World Cup theme is in all the sports news, the official World Cup ball is already being played in the parks and all of Australia is waving its flag: the flags of the participating countries are waving in the pedestrian zones of the venues. Actually, there are still more than 80 days until the opening, but the World Cup could kick off as early as tomorrow.

“So far, fans from 148 countries have bought tickets. We look forward to seeing them all,” said David Beeche, head of Australia’s World Cup organizing committee. “The stadiums are ready, the training facilities and we are ready to host the biggest women’s World Cup ever.”

800,000 World Cup tickets have already been sold

32 teams, two hosts, ten stadiums – all tried and tested in football and rugby. In Melbourne and Brisbane the cabin wings were renewed, in Adelaide the grandstands were expanded. At the last World Cup in France, 1.1 million tickets were sold, in Australia it’s already around 800,000. There are almost no more tickets for the group games of the Australian Matildas and the finals, the home team’s World Cup jerseys are a hit.

“I’m so excited,” admits a fan in Sydney, “this is the biggest sporting event that I can experience live in my own country. For us spectators, it will be a great experience that we will never forget. Right on our doorstep.”

After Corona, the tourism industry is hungry for revenue

There will be live sites and public viewing with big screens in all major cities, and the pubs want to stay open all the time. For two and a half years, until the end of 2022, the Australian borders were closed due to Corona. For the stricken tourism industry, the World Cup comes at just the right time.

“It’s fantastic. Tens of thousands of fans will come. That’s exactly what our economy needs right now,” says hotelier Frank Hobbs in Sydney, “and a football World Cup in our own country will inspire many of our young players, maybe later Australia too to represent.”

The World Cup could mean a boom in Australian women’s football

Football is already by far the most popular female grassroots sport in Australia. Also because of Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord & Co. The best national players play in Europe, in France or in the English women’s Premier League. Now the Matildas are playing in front of their own audience, the expectations are high. “The whole country was as one behind the Socceroos at the World Cup in Qatar,” said Sarah Walsh of the Football Association of Australia. For them, the World Cup in their own country is a steep pass for Australian women’s football.

“I hope we can take the momentum from the World Cup. Clubs across Australia can expect an onslaught of girls and women. I really believe this World Cup will change women’s sport in Australia.”

The hosts were able to successfully prevent a Saudi sponsor

The slogan of the World Cup is “Beyond Greatness”. The tournament should not only show the skills of the players, but also the global potential of women’s football. The organizers’ protest against the Saudi Arabian tourism authority as one of the sponsors of the tournament showed how seriously the hosts mean this.

They protested to FIFA that it was immoral to host a World Cup to a country that does not respect women’s and minority rights. In the end, FIFA gave in and the deal with the Saudis didn’t materialize. “Politics should be sidelined,” said Sarai Berman, FIFA’s director of women’s football. The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will show that international sportsmanship has not yet become a bogeyman.

“People are still talking about the Sydney Olympics today. The World Cup will be a similar sports festival. Anyone who wasn’t there, live in the stadiums or at home, will regret it afterwards. Because this World Cup is going to be great.”