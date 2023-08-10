Women’s World Cup 2023 | Beerensteyn’s dart to the United States: “You have to talk less and do more in the field”

10/08/2023 and las 06:23 CEST

The Dutch footballer spoke, together with the coach Andries Jonker, at the previous press conference between Spain and the Netherlands

“We fully respect Spain, but we are not afraid of it”

The selector Andries Jonker and the player Lineth Beerenstein appeared before the media at the press conference prior to the quarterfinals of the World Cup between Spain and the Netherlands.

One of the anecdotes from that press conference was right at the end, when a journalist asked the Dutch forward what she thought when the United States was eliminated. “The first thing I thought when I saw that I was eliminated was ‘Okay, goodbye’. From the first moment they already talked about the final, they were too ‘loudmouth’. And sometimes you have to talk less and do more on the field”, he sentenced with forcefulness.

“We are not afraid of them”

“I fully respect Spain for what they have achieved, for the way they play, but we are not afraid of them,” he said. Jonker of his next opponent. “It’s a game between two very close and even teams. A year ago we would have been a bit behind, but we’ve played two games at a high level and we’ve shown what we’re made of and I think we can win them.”

And he added: “I’m used to seeing the games my way. Against Japan I saw an absent Spain, but football is a strange game and the one with the most skill doesn’t always win.”

