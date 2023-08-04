Home » Women’s World Cup 2023: FIFA investigates allegations surrounding Zambia’s World Cup team
Football Misconduct Complaint

FIFA is investigating allegations surrounding Zambia’s World Cup team

Status: 2:15 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Again and again fuss about Zambia’s coach Bruce Mwape. In the run-up to the World Cup, the “Guardian” quoted a player as saying: “If he wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes.”

Zambia was represented at a women’s World Cup for the first time. But what was going on behind the scenes? The focus is again on coach Mwape. Fifa is investigating allegations from those around the Zambian team. The national association is surprised.

The world association Fifa is investigating renewed allegations in connection with Zambia’s World Cup soccer players. Fifa announced on Friday that a complaint had been received about misconduct in connection with the Zambian selection. The umbrella organization did not give any details, but pointed out that it takes such allegations “extremely seriously”. However, the Zambian association FAZ assured that it was not aware of any complaints about national coach Bruce Mwape.

The British newspaper The Guardian had previously reported on an alleged incident. Accordingly, Mwape rubbed a player’s chest with his hands. “It is a surprise for us to hear about this alleged misconduct on the part of the coach,” said the FAZ. Neither a player nor an official from the World Cup delegation approached the national association with a complaint.

Film recordings from the training would prove that there was no such incident. However, if there is evidence of the alleged allegations, the association will take disciplinary action.

There were allegations against Mwape last year

Last year there was already a scandal surrounding the Zambian women’s team. At that time, reports of alleged sexual assaults by coaches on players made the rounds on social media. Those who resisted were later disadvantaged. These allegations were not really worked up. Zambia coach Mwape said only that each team member had been selected on merit.

Zambia was eliminated at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as third in Group C in the preliminary round. Before the tournament, the selection had surprisingly won a test match against the German team 3-2.

Testosterone levels like a man – debates about Zambia’s national striker

Barbra Banda scored twice as the Zambian national team almost singlehandedly won the friendly against Germany. However, due to her testosterone levels, there is debate about the captain and her participation in the World Cup.

