Haiti are ranked 55th in the world, 17 places below Chile

England’s final group opponent in this year’s Women’s World Cup was decided as Haiti beat Chile 2-1 in a play-off to qualify for their first tournament.

Midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who will join Lyon from Reims in the summer, opened the scoring with a powerful strike just before half-time.

Captain Nerilia Mondesir missed an 89th-minute penalty but Dumornay doubled Haiti’s lead in the eighth minute of added time.

Maria Rojas pulled one back for Chile.

Haiti will join the Lionesses, Denmark and China in group D at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on 20 July.

“﻿I feel joy and pride. I’m happy we got this qualification because our country, our people needed it,” said Mondesir.

“They were counting on it. We were focused, we were motivated and that’s why I’m happy.

“We suffered, that’s true, and we knew what Chile were capable of doing. But we trusted our team.”

Haiti are ranked 55th in the world and had never previously reached a major global tournament – although their men did qualify for the World Cup in 1974.

Chile – who have one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Lyon’s Champions League winner Christiane Endler – made their women’s World Cup debut in 2019, but will not feature in this year’s edition despite being given a bye to the play-off final in Auckland.

Portugal have also qualified for the World Cup for the first time after a Carole Costa penalty in the 94th minute sealed a 2-1 win against Cameroon in Hamilton.

Diana Gomes put Portugal ahead in the first half before Ajara Nchout equalised for Cameroon – who reached the last 16 at the last two World Cups – in the 89th minute, just moments after team-mate Michaela Abam had a goal ruled out for offside.

Portugal will join defending champions the United States, Vietnam and the Netherlands in group E this summer.

Panama take on Paraguay in the final qualifying play-off in Hamilton on Thursday.