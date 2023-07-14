Home » Women’s World Cup 2023: If even Klaveness supports Infantino
Status: 05/09/2023 2:43 p.m

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received unexpected support in the dispute over the TV rights for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“Infantino and I generally don’t agree on many points,” said Norwegian federation president Lise Klaveness, “but to be clear: it’s our moral and legal duty not to squander the Women’s World Cup.”

The world association has not yet reached an agreement with the television broadcasters from the five major European football nations on the allocation of rights for the tournament (July 20 to August 20).

Infantino accuses interested parties of price pressure and threatens a blackout scenario. For this he was approached by some players, including DFB captain Alexandra Popp.

Klaveness and kudos to Infantino

Klaveness, otherwise known for her FIFA criticism, clearly sides with Infantino this time. If the offers are not increased, you will be “forced” to a blackout in the five big nations, she is quoted as saying in the Norwegian media. Infantino wanted to persuade the TV stations to invest in women’s sports, she praised her opponent.

Critics, on the other hand, accuse FIFA of greed for money under the guise of gender equality. Instead, they demand that the world association distribute parts of the immense income from the men’s area to the women.

