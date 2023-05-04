Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand: transmission on free TV still unclear

Status: 05/04/2023 08:51 a.m

The women’s soccer World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand this summer. It is still unclear who will televise the tournament.

The Women’s World Cup begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. At the tournament, the German vice European champions, headed by national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, will meet Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in the preliminary round.

A good eleven weeks before the opening game kicks off, it is still unclear in several European countries who will broadcast the tournament on television. In addition to England, Italy, France and Spain, there is also a threat of a TV blackout in Germany.

Infantino considers offers unacceptable

The reasons for this lie in different financial ideas. “The offers from the broadcasters, especially from the five big European countries, are still very disappointing and simply unacceptable,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“ARD and ZDF have been supporting the women’s national team for many years and are therefore of course very interested in broadcasting the FIFA World Cup this year. That’s why we placed a market-oriented offer with FIFA in the course of the tender that covers the upcoming women’s World Cup as usual on ARD and ZDF,” says ARD sports coordinator Axel Balkausky. “For the moment, we can only note that FIFA apparently does not want to grant the rights either in Germany or in other major European markets,” Balkausky continued.

EM final 2022 most-watched TV show of the year

Last year’s European Championship in England was a ratings hit in Germany: The live broadcast of the final between Germany and England (1:2) in the first was the most-watched television program of the entire year with 17.952 million viewers.