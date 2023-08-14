Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden will believe ‘anything is possible’ – Jonas Eidevall

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Tuesday, 15 August Kick-off: 09:00 BSTCoverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 08:30 BST; commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text & highlights on the BBC Sport website & app

Sweden will not be haunted by past semi-final heartbreaks when they face Spain for a place in the Women’s World Cup final, says Jonas Eidevall.

The Swedes lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, before suffering a 4-0 defeat by England in the last four at Euro 2022.

They face Spain in Auckland on Tuesday looking to reach the World Cup final for the first time since 2003.

“They’ll believe anything is possible,” said Arsenal’s Swedish boss Eidevall.

Despite reaching several finals, Sweden have not won a major trophy since winning the first Uefa European Championship in 1984 when only four teams took part.

In addition to reaching back-to-back World Cup semi-finals and the last four of Euro 2022, they lost both finals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s game is Sweden’s fifth semi-final appearance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup – but they are yet to lift the trophy.

But Eidevall dismissed suggestions that those near misses will be on the minds of Sweden’s players when they meet Spain.

“I’m a big believer that the more you play these decisive games, the more you are going to end up being on the winning side,” he told BBC Sport.

“I know a lot of the players and no way will they be thinking about the past. They will believe in themselves and they will have a positive mindset.

“They are here again [in the semi-finals] and they will look forward to a lot of experiences from the games before. That is always valuable when it comes to these occasions.

“A lot of matches at this World Cup have been decided by small margins. Maybe this time they will get the margins in their favour.”

Sweden are playing in their fifth Fifa Women’s World Cup semi-final, reaching the final in 2003 but losing in 1991, 2011 and 2019

‘Huge achievement’

Eidevall believes it would be an “absolutely huge achievement” if Sweden were to make Sunday’s final in Sydney.

Since a last-minute win against South Africa in their opening group game, the team ranked number three in the world have gone on to defeat defending champions the USA and a highly fancied Japan side.

“They have grown into the tournament and have been playing better and better,” added Eidevall.

“Both the results and performances have been very impressive. There is no doubt they have performed really well and have exceeded expectations.”

Zecira Musovic, Chelsea’s second-choice keeper last season, has impressed after boss Peter Gerhardsson opted not to include the highly experienced Hedvig Lindahl.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Caroline Seger – Sweden’s most-capped player – has been reduced to a bit-part role because of injury.

“For Sweden to replace these two players in the way they have, that’s been very impressive,” said Eidevall.

“We’re a nation of 10 million people and we’re competing against nations that are far bigger from a global perspective. Yet Sweden have consistently been in the top four in world football.

“If they can reach the World Cup final it will be very impressive. People are going to be massively happy.”

‘Ilestedt crucial to Sweden’

One of Sweden’s standout performers at this tournament has been Amanda Ilestedt, who has recently signed for Eidevall’s Arsenal from Paris St-Germain.

The former Bayern Munich defender, 30, has emerged as an unlikely candidate for the World Cup Golden Boot – awarded to the tournament’s top scorer.

Having scored four times, Ilestedt is one behind Hinata Miyazawa, the current leading scorer but whose Japan team are already out of the tournament.

“Amanda has had a really strong tournament,” said Eidevall. “She has scored some really nice goals that have come from set-pieces.

“But for me, the reason why she had had a really strong tournament is the way she has led the defence.

“She is really strong at defending in and around the box. She has proven that many times. She is going to be really important if Sweden are win the World Cup.”

‘Spain are top performing team’

Sweden or Spain will face England or Australia in the final in front of a sell-out 75,000 crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Eidevall said the Swedes were capable of beating any of the remaining teams.

However, he is predicting a tight semi-final against Spain who have put their off-field issues to one side to reach the last four of a World Cup for the first time.

“Spain are top contenders and the top performing team at this tournament. It is definitely a big challenge,” added Eidevall.

“Spain will have the ball for the majority of the time. What is going to be decisive is if Spain are going to have enough quality in order to break down Sweden.

“Or is it going to look like when Spain played Japan [and lost 4-0] and they were losing the ball and were vulnerable on the counter-attack?

“Will Spain hurt a really well organised Swedish team or will they concede counter-attacks where Sweden can hurt?

“I’m really looking forward to finding out.”

