Women’s World Cup 2023: The schedule of the knockout round at a glance

Status: 08/03/2023 3:25 p.m

Spain and Japan have already reached the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. These are possible constellations and the most explosive duels on the way to the world title.

The round of 16 participants have been determined, the German team lost 1-1 to South Korea on the last day of the group phase and had to give way to Colombia and Morocco. Difficult tasks await both teams: Colombia meet Jamaica, who kept a clean sheet in the group stage, and Morocco meet France.

Spain were the first team to reach the last eight (5-1 against Switzerland). The next opponents are the Netherlands, who eliminated South Africa.

USA face tough road to possible title defense

Alongside Olympic champions Canada and Brazil, Germany was the third favorite for the title to have to go home early. That’s just what defending champion USA did. In order to win the third world title in a row, however, the team would have to improve significantly – and defeat some strong opponents. The Swedes, who have performed convincingly so far, are waiting in the round of 16.

The winner of this encounter meets Japan in the quarter-finals, who progressed to the next round after beating Norway 3-1. A game between Japan and the USA would be an absolute highlight in the round of eight.

All eyes on Australia

In the other half of the tournament tree, many eyes will be on co-hosts Australia, who meet Denmark in the round of 16. The winner of this duel then meets France or Morocco. In the remaining games, the way to the semi-finals seems to have been paved for England.