Home » Women’s World Cup 2023: The schedule of the knockout round at a glance
Sports

Women’s World Cup 2023: The schedule of the knockout round at a glance

by admin
Women’s World Cup 2023: The schedule of the knockout round at a glance

Status: 08/03/2023 3:25 p.m

Spain and Japan have already reached the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. These are possible constellations and the most explosive duels on the way to the world title.

The round of 16 participants have been determined, the German team lost 1-1 to South Korea on the last day of the group phase and had to give way to Colombia and Morocco. Difficult tasks await both teams: Colombia meet Jamaica, who kept a clean sheet in the group stage, and Morocco meet France.

Spain were the first team to reach the last eight (5-1 against Switzerland). The next opponents are the Netherlands, who eliminated South Africa.

Round of 16 arrow right

USA face tough road to possible title defense

Alongside Olympic champions Canada and Brazil, Germany was the third favorite for the title to have to go home early. That’s just what defending champion USA did. In order to win the third world title in a row, however, the team would have to improve significantly – and defeat some strong opponents. The Swedes, who have performed convincingly so far, are waiting in the round of 16.

The winner of this encounter meets Japan in the quarter-finals, who progressed to the next round after beating Norway 3-1. A game between Japan and the USA would be an absolute highlight in the round of eight.

All eyes on Australia

In the other half of the tournament tree, many eyes will be on co-hosts Australia, who meet Denmark in the round of 16. The winner of this duel then meets France or Morocco. In the remaining games, the way to the semi-finals seems to have been paved for England.

You may also like

Dansby Swanson Powers Chicago Cubs to Victory over...

Serie A, who has won the top scorer...

Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Chinese Team Emerges as...

A year before the Olympics: raids, scandals and...

The truth about the diesel and petrol price...

Women’s World Cup: Against the USA, Sweden hopes...

Rome, Ibanez likes Al-Ahli and Nottingham Forest: the...

Friedrich/Margis in the winter sports podcast – “To...

Real España Coach Julio Rodríguez Reflects on 4-0...

Natan getting closer to Napoli, Bragantino leaves him...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy