Women’s World Cup 2023 top plays: New Zealand vs. Norway

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here!

Kicking things off, Group A takes center stage Thursday (3 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with tournament cohost New Zealand taking on Norway at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium in front of a sellout crowd of just over 40,000.

New Zealand’s squad, which includes 10 players making their World Cup debut and is captained by Angel City star Ali Riley, is aiming to get off to a strong start after it failed to make it out of the group stage of the last World Cup (in 2019).

Norway is also eyeing a hot start after making it to the quarterfinals in 2019. Captain and star striker Ada Hegerberg, a former Ballon d’Or Féminin winner and contender for this year’s Golden Boot, is back in the mix after sitting out in 2019.

Follow our live coverage below!

History in the making

New Zealand has competed in five World Cups, including the last four, but have yet to win a match at the tournament. “Hopefully this time we will achieve our goal of winning a World Cup game and doing that at home, and that will make it my greatest game of my career,” Riley added.

On the other side, Norway has advanced out of the group stage in seven of its previous eight World Cup appearances. What’s more, Norway is one of the seven teams that have participated in every World Cup since the first edition of the tournament in 1991 and one of the just four countries that have won the tournament all-time, having done so once in 1995.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

