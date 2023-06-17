Home » Women’s World Cup 2023: USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn out of tournament with injury
Sports

Women’s World Cup 2023: USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn out of tournament with injury

by admin
Women’s World Cup 2023: USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn out of tournament with injury
Becky Sauerbrunn last played for the national side in a friendly against Ireland in April

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says she is “heartbroken” after being ruled out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a foot injury.

Defender Sauerbrunn, 38, who has 216 caps and won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, suffered the injury in April.

Mallory Swanson and midfielders Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario have also been ruled out for the holders.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on 20 July, with the USA kicking off against Vietnam on 22 July.

“Heartbroken isn’t even the half of it,” Portland Thorns centre-back Sauerbrunn posted on social media.

“I had hope, and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup, but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there’s just too much variability in my return-to-play timeline.

“I have no doubt that the 23 players on the final roster have everything they need to bring our fifth trophy home.”

Four-time champions the USA face Wales in a friendly in California on 9 July before travelling to Auckland, New Zealand, where their tournament training camp is based.

See also  Chinese gymnastics team won two golds, one silver and two bronzes in the Asian Championships

You may also like

Yann-Aurel Bisseck convinces with the U21

Bagnaia (Ducati) on pole, then Marini and Miller....

Eintracht Frankfurt women: Arnautis is looking forward to...

Chess: Armageddon Series live at WELT – register...

Barcala, re-elected mayor of Alicante with the votes...

Löwen Frankfurt with a new strategy before the...

Philippe Lucas’ swimmers including Charlotte Bonnet, committed to...

Live today: DM of eventing riders in Luhmühlen...

Successor to Oliver Glasner: Dino Toppmöller new coach...

Martin Tyler: Football commentator to leave Sky Sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy