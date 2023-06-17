Women’s World Cup 2023: USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn out of tournament with injury

Becky Sauerbrunn last played for the national side in a friendly against Ireland in April

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says she is “heartbroken” after being ruled out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a foot injury.

Defender Sauerbrunn, 38, who has 216 caps and won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, suffered the injury in April.

Mallory Swanson and midfielders Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario have also been ruled out for the holders.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on 20 July, with the USA kicking off against Vietnam on 22 July.

“Heartbroken isn’t even the half of it,” Portland Thorns centre-back Sauerbrunn posted on social media.

“I had hope, and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup, but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there’s just too much variability in my return-to-play timeline.

“I have no doubt that the 23 players on the final roster have everything they need to bring our fifth trophy home.”

Four-time champions the USA face Wales in a friendly in California on 9 July before travelling to Auckland, New Zealand, where their tournament training camp is based.