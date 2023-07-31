Home » Women’s World Cup: 4-0 to Spain, Japan wins group C – Football
Women's World Cup: 4-0 to Spain, Japan wins group C – Football

Women’s World Cup: 4-0 to Spain, Japan wins group C – Football

Japan, with a brace from Hinata Miyazawa, overwhelmed Spain (4-0) in the Women’s World Cup and took first place in group C at the expense of La Roja, who will face Switzerland in the round of 16. The Japanese, 2011 world champions, will face Norway on Saturday.

