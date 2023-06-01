Home » Women’s World Cup: 51 most memorable moments
Sports

Women’s World Cup: 51 most memorable moments

by admin
Women’s World Cup: 51 most memorable moments

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has produced some of the most iconic moments in soccer history since its establishment in 1991.

In the lead-up to this year’s tournament, which will be broadcast on FOX Networks starting July 20, we’re counting down the 51 most memorable moments of the Women’s World Cup.

No player in U.S. Soccer history has scored more goals at the World Cup than Abby Wambach. Her 14th and final goal at the tournament in 2015 secured the United States the top spot in Group D.

Abby Wambach’s Swan Song: No. 51 | Most Memorable Moments in Women’s World Cup History

sports/1600/900/play-66cbb4a2e0000cb–snap_1685470182833.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66cbb4a2e0000cb–snap_1685470182833.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66cbb4a2e0000cb–snap_1685470182833.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>

A goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time put Cameroon through to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the second time in its history.

Cameroon Shocks the Ferns: No. 50 | Most Memorable Moments in Women’s World Cup History

sports/1600/900/play-66d3e8921000c21–snap_1685556250119.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d3e8921000c21–snap_1685556250119.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d3e8921000c21–snap_1685556250119.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> Cameroon Shocks the Ferns: No. 50 | Most Memorable Moments in Women's World Cup History

This story will be updated every day until the countdown ends on July 20.

See also  Scattered considerations after Napoli-Cremonese (3-0)

You may also like

[Great Beauty in Guangdong]Youth shine in Zhuhai dragon...

Live Roland Garros: Sinner-Altmaier, follow the challenge LIVE...

Roland-Garros 2023: the program for Thursday June 1

Transfer market, free players | Sky Sports

The 7th Zhejiang Ice and Snow Sports Carnival...

Europa League: British press, Mourinho conduct ‘horrible’ –...

Even Guardiola would have a hard time in...

French Open results: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram...

the Friedkins must choose – breaking latest news

Bayern sign top duo from Chelsea

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy