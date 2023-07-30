Women’s World Cup: 6-0 in the Philippines, Norway in the round of 16 – Football

Norway advances to the round of 16 of the women’s soccer world cup. The Scandinavians achieved their first success in the world tournament, beating the Philippines 6-0 (hat-trick by Sophie Roman Haug) and finished as runners-up in group A behind Switzerland. With 4 points, Norway avoided early elimination and beat New Zealand (host country with Australia) thanks to a better goal difference, who drew 0-0 with Switzerland and were instead eliminated. The Norwegians will now have to contend with Spain or Japan who face each other tomorrow.





The Swiss finish the group at the top with 5 points and without conceding a goal. Out with three points the Philippines.



