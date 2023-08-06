Women’s World Cup: Against the USA, Sweden hopes again for headers after corner kicks

Status: 08/05/2023 09:58 am

Football can be so simple: Sweden’s success at the Women’s World Cup has so far been based on successful standards. The headers after corner kicks could also become a big problem for the USA on Sunday (08/06/2023, 11 a.m. CEST, live stream on sportschau.de) in the round of 16.

It was against Italy and it was like so often in Sweden’s games: Jonna Andersson smashed a corner into the penalty area – onto the near post. And that’s exactly where Amanda Ilestedt ran and headed in – it was 4-0 for Sweden in the second group game.

It was a goal, as it was classic in the preliminary round for the team that is still waiting so longingly for the first World Cup title: The Swedes marked four of nine goals with a header – three of them scored by Ilestedt. In her homeland, she has long been known as the “Queen of Corners”.

Helpless Italians

The Italians despaired of the standard art of their opponents. Elena Linari, Italy’s captain and defender, was at a loss after the game: “If you try to occupy the space, you lose there because they are perfectly positioned. And if you cover the player directly in a one-on-one, you lose there because they always block one free.”

So what can you do? Nothing? Yes, one can hope that the Swedes will make mistakes, Linari believes: “I just hoped that they wouldn’t all fly in perfectly.”

Corners as a way to success

Perfect corner balls as a way to success, almost as a stylistic device. Football can be that simple. Because it is true at this World Cup that the Swedes have won their group with three wins from three games and a total of 9:1 goals. But to be honest, the team didn’t really convince on the pitch in terms of play. In the 2-1 win against South Africa at the start, the opponents were the better team for long stretches and only had to give up in the closing stages – after a corner kick! – give up unhappily.

Although Italy lost 5-0 in the end, the Azzurri were the better, dominant team for at least the first half hour of the game. Against the limited Argentina in the last group game, coach Peter Gerhardsson brought a better B-Elf in view of the already safe place in the round of 16. They didn’t really play convincingly either, but still won lackluster 2-0. Very effective.

Corners as a “structural component”

“We’ve been good at set pieces for a long time. You always have to look at the skills of your team and see where you can improve,” said coach Gerhardsson. Set pieces are “a structural part where you can do a lot,” he added.

Jonna Andersson, who provided three assists in her corner kicks against Italy, spoke of a skill she had worked hard to perfect after the game in the mixed zone.

“See every corner as a great opportunity”

Central defender Magdalena Eriksson has not wanted to let her team’s performance be downplayed by the corner trick. “We practice that, but not as much as you might think,” said Eriksson, who will also play for German champions Bayern Munich next season.

When it was pointed out that it was interesting that Sweden, with Magnus Wikman, even had an explicit standard trainer on the team, she admitted in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “Each of us has a very precise role at every corner and knows exactly how to move,” said Eriksson. She explained: “We see every corner of the game as a great opportunity.”

For coach Gerhardsson, the issue of the corner kicks and the success of his team that is obviously linked to them is far from over. He finds: “It is an excellent weapon for our future path.”

Round of 16 facts Sweden v USA

– Matches against each other: 42 (7 wins Sweden / 23 wins USA / 12 draws)

– FIFA World Ranking: Sweden 3rd place / USA 1st place

– Best World Cup placement: Sweden – Vice World Champion 2003 / USA – World Champion 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019

– Fun fact: At the Olympic Games, Sweden has emerged as the US nemesis: in 2016 they eliminated the USA in the quarter-finals on penalties. Then they beat Andonovski’s side 3-0 in the tournament’s opener in Tokyo two years ago.

