Women’s World Cup: Argentina comeback to draw with South Africa

Argentina trailed 2-0 until the 74th minute when they mounted a remarkable comeback

Argentina came from two goals down to draw with South Africa and deny them a first ever Women’s World Cup victory in a pulsating encounter in Dunedin.

Knowing defeat would take them to the brink of elimination, Argentina threw everything at Desiree Ellis’ side in a second half comeback.

Substitute Romina Nunez headed in their second after a superb half-volley from Sophia Braun had stunned South Africa.

Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana put South Africa 2-0 up.

Glasgow City winger Motlhalo was teed up by Kgatlana, who stayed onside following a video assistant referee [VAR] review and later struck dangerously wide of the post.

Kgatlana should have extended their lead after the break when she sliced Jermaine Seoposenwe’s curling cross wide from close range, but the two combined later for South Africa’s second goal.

Argentina, who have yet to win a match at a Women’s World Cup, knew they could be eliminated before their final Group G game against Sweden, ranked third in the world, if they did not find a way back into the game and they were rewarded for their endeavour.

It was South Africa’s first point at a Women’s World Cup but for large parts of the game, they looked set for a historic win.

Stunning comeback harms last 16 hopes

South Africa captain Refiloe Jane was taken off on a stretcher midway through the first half

It was a frantic and remarkable contest in New Zealand where South Africa’s fearlessness and aggressive pressing dominated the first half.

Motlhalo and Kgatlana had starred, causing problems for Argentina and combining effectively to give South Africa what appeared to be a strong lead.

Argentina boss German Portanova reacted by making several substitutions and it was two of those who linked up for their second goal – Yamila Rodriguez’s cross was headed in expertly by Nunez.

There had been few chances for Argentina in the opening hour but Paulina Gramaglia’s attempted cross clipped the woodwork when it sliced over goalkeeper Kaylin Swart’s head at the end of the first half.

Instead the majority of the chances fell South Africa’s way and during lengthy first-half added time, they had a goal ruled out for offside, before Motlhalo struck dangerously wide of the post.

Racing Louisville forward Kgatlana spurned a few chances before netting South Africa’s second goal and that ultimately proved costly when Nunez, who had earlier volleyed it over the bar from close range, headed in Argentina’s equaliser.

South Africa face Italy in their final group match but could be without captain Refiloe Jane – who was taken off on a stretcher.

Jane’s replacement Kholosa Biyana picked up another yellow card and is ruled out against Italy with suspension, while Argentina face Olympic finalists Sweden in a tough final Group G match.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

1Correa

13Braun14Mayorga6Cometti3Stábile

8 Falfán 16 Benítez

19Larroquette22Banini15Bonsegundo

9Gramaglia

1Correa13Braun14MayorgaBooked at 45mins6Cometti3Stábile8FalfánSubstituted forNúñezat 45’minutes16BenítezSubstituted forCruzat 45’minutes19LarroquetteSubstituted forLonigroat 69’minutes22Banini15Bonsegundo9GramagliaSubstituted forRodríguezat 59’minutesSubstitutes2Sachs4Cruz5Santa na7Núñez10Ippólito11Rodríguez12Esponda17Gómez18Chávez20Singarella21Lonigro23Cháves

South Africa

Formation 4-4-2

1Black

2Ramalepe13Mbane3Gamede7Dhlamini

6Cesane15Jane10Motlhalo8Magaia

12Seoposenwe11Kgatlana

1Swart2Ramalepe13Mbane3Gamede7Dhlamini6CesaneSubstituted forHolweniat 54’minutes15JaneSubstituted forBiyanaat 25’minutesBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMakhubelaat 54’minutesBooked at 56mins10MotlhaloSubstituted forKgoaleat 83’minutes8Magaia12Seoposenwe11KgatlanaSubstituted forKgadieteat 83’minutesSubstitutes4Matlou5Magama9Salgado14Makhubela16Dlamini17Kgadiete18Holweni19Biyana20Moodaly21Moletsane22Kgoale23Shongwe

Referee:Anna-Marie Keighley

Attendance:8,834

Live Text

Match ends, Argentina 2, South Africa 2.

Second Half ends, Argentina 2, South Africa 2.

Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).

Melinda Kgadiete (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).

Kaylin Swart (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Bambanani Mbane.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa).

Offside, South Africa. Melinda Kgadiete tries a through ball, but Hildah Magaia is caught offside.

Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tiisetso Makhubela (South Africa).

Hand ball by Estefanía Banini (Argentina).

Substitution, South Africa. Nomvula Kgoale replaces Linda Motlhalo.

Substitution, South Africa. Melinda Kgadiete replaces Thembi Kgatlana.

Attempt missed. Yamila Rodríguez (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florencia Bonsegundo.

Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sibulele Holweni (South Africa).

Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).

