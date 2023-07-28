Home » Women’s World Cup: China wins in 10 with Haiti, England ok too – Football
Women's World Cup: China wins in 10 with Haiti, England ok too – Football

Women's World Cup: China wins in 10 with Haiti, England ok too – Football

China is forced to play in ten for over an hour, but conquers a precious victory at the Women’s World Cup against Haiti by hooking Denmark in second place in group D, with 3 points, and thus keeping the door open for qualification for the round of 16 the final.


The match risks going badly for the Chinese when, in the 28th minute, Zhang Rui gets sent off (direct red after consulting the Var) for a bad foul against an opponent. But the Haitians did not take advantage of the numerical superiority and instead it was the Asians who broke the deadlock with their ‘star’ Wang Shuang, who came on at the start of the second half, who converted a penalty in the 28th minute, who decided the match despite the usual maxi recovery, in this case 9 minutes. Penalty also assigned to Haiti, right during the stoppage time (47′ st) but after the call from the Var the referee Marta Huerta de Aza, who had seen a foul by Chen on Eloissant, canceled her decision.


England-Denmark was also played today in Sydney, with the success of the European champions, the English, 1-0 with a goal in the 5th minute from Lauren James. But the match was marked by the serious injury to Keira Walsh, the most expensive player in history for having cost Barcelona 460,000 euros when the Catalans bought her from Manchester City last year. In the 34th minute the midfielder put her foot badly, without anyone blocking her at that moment, and she collapsed to the ground screaming in pain and holding onto her knee. Then, after three minutes, she went out on a stretcher, consoled by her companions. At first glance, it looks like a serious injury and for her the World Cup is likely to be over already.

