Women’s World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica – which fairy tale continues after the round of 16?

Status: 07.08.2023 10:35 a.m

Teams from Colombia and Jamaica sparked interest in women’s football in their countries with their successes at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. One of the teams is eliminated from the tournament in a direct duel in Melbourne on Tuesday (08/08/2023, 10 a.m. CEST, live ticker on sportschau.de). However, this should not slow down the development at home.

As Colombia’s press conference before the game against Jamaica ends, cheers erupt. Standing ovations for coach Nelson Abadía and young defender Ana Maria Guzman. The Colombian journalists are hooked on their “cafeteras,” as they affectionately call the national team.

Even selfies are taken. It would have to be hell if Colombia didn’t make it to the quarter-finals. That would be the greatest achievement in the history of Colombian women’s football.

Colombia flirts with favorites

Abadía, who missed the first two group games due to a suspension from the Copa America final, is in high spirits these days. The 1-0 defeat against Morocco didn’t detract from that. “We still played a very good game.”

As winners of preliminary round group H – ahead of the North Africans and Germany – Colombia caught one of the supposedly easy tasks in the round of 16 with Jamaica. “We’re not the favourites, but we want to get as far as possible,” said the coach on Monday morning (07.08.2023) – and the media representatives who had traveled with him nodded in agreement.

Guzman like Caicedo only 18 years old

The only 18-year-old Guzman, who is about to make her World Cup debut, is enraptured. Like superstar Linda Caicedo, she belongs to the Colombian 2005 vintage, with the U20 national team they beat Germany at the World Cup last year. The two youngsters will work together on the left winger against Jamaica because defender Manuela Vanegas (scorer in the 2-1 win over Germany on Matchday 2) has to watch because of her second yellow card.

Guzman doesn’t mind that she’s actually a legal defense attorney. “I play wherever the coach puts me up,” says the young woman, who has butterflies tattooed on her neck. She owes so much to the coach in her life. “Playing on the left is a new challenge. I need to get out of my comfort zone. But we’re all here to learn and do our best.”

Linda is a reference. She has proven what you can achieve in life despite all odds. One can only admire that.

The Colombian FA started six years ago with the targeted development of its young players and is now reaping the fruits of this work. “We grew together,” explains coach Abadía. And Guzman adds: “I admire all the players who are in the World Cup. My teammates are all my role models.”

That applies particularly to Caicedo. “She is a reference. She has shown what you can achieve in life against all odds. You can only admire that.”

Jamaica only strong on the defensive?

He expects Jamaica to be very defensive, says Abadía. Therefore, it should depend on Caicedo’s footballing talents again. The attacking player has scored two of Colombia’s four goals. “There are no secrets in football. In the end, it’s always about the ball,” emphasizes Abadía. And of course it should be in the Jamaican goal as often as possible on Tuesday.

But that’s exactly what no opponent has managed to do at this World Cup. Keeper Becky Spencer and her teammates are the only team not to have conceded a goal in this tournament. “We’re confident we can pick up where we left off in the preliminary round against Colombia,” said defender Deneisha Blackwood, who said a successful slide-and-shoot is just as nice as a goal.

Coach Lorne Donaldson doesn’t want his team to be limited to defence: “With France and Brazil we had two opponents who are among the best teams in the world. We didn’t want to concede six or seven goals. Now there’s a game in which we can show what we’re capable of.”

Blackwood: “We came to play”

The Jamaican selection is also supported by support from home. “The energy we’re getting from Jamaica is overwhelming,” reports Blackwood, who was there in 2019 when Jamaica went home with 1:12 goals and no point after the preliminary round. “We were really nervous at the time. This time we came to play,” says the 26-year-old, who is under contract in France.

If we’re eliminated, at least we’ve all had a good time. Jamaica-Coach Lorne Donaldson

The “Reggae Girlz” are now role models for the younger generation. “It feels very good,” Blackwood says. But that’s not all. “Jamaica isn’t really a women’s football country,” said Coach Donaldson. “But people are now setting the alarm clock to see our games.”

The former national player feels and hears his team’s joy whenever he enters the dressing room. “There’s always music and dancing,” he says, “and then I feel like I have to move my whole body.” However, the way he says it suggests that his players are far more talented than he is in this area.

And this joy shouldn’t be spoiled when the World Cup fairy tale comes to an end in the round of 16. “Then at least we all had a good time.”

Colombian applause as a motivational shot

This also applies to Colombia, which is also making history. One of the Colombian journalists explains: “We want to motivate the team with the applause. The players should know that the whole country is behind them.”

The victory over the two-time world champion Germany also electrified the population. Especially since the men had not even qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar 2022. “Our women inspire enthusiasm in Colombia – for everyone from little girls to grandfathers.”

Round of 16 facts Colombia – Jamaica

– Matches vs.: 1 (Jamaica won 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games 2-1)

– FIFA World Ranking: Colombia 25th / Jamaica 43rd

– Best World Cup placement: Colombia – Round of 16 2015 and 2023 / Jamaica – Round of 16 2023

– Fun Fact: In the first World Cup participation in 2019, Jamaica was eliminated with 1:12 goals after the preliminary round. Four years later, the team scored just once again in the group stage – but goalkeeper Becky Spencer kept her goal clean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

