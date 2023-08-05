Women’s World Cup: excitement behind the scenes – crisis round in the German camp

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and DFB manager Joti Chatzialexiou have resisted a report that there are cracks between the players and the coaching staff. “The team didn’t convey it to us that way,” said Chatzialexiou, head of national teams at the DFB, before the departure of the German soccer players after the surprising preliminary round elimination at the World Cup in Australia.

The 47-year-old admitted that because of this accusation “the players’ council was summoned directly” and announced: “We will again exchange ideas one-on-one with several players.” BILD had reported that large parts of the World Cup Kaders are not satisfied with Voss-Tecklenburg and their assistant coaches.

“We haven’t experienced anything like this in the last two or two and a half years,” said Voss-Tecklenburg and explained in detail how leading players in particular are involved in the processes relating to the national team. “If we had experienced cracks beforehand, we would have faced them,” said the 55-year-old.

There was also constant exchange after the 2019 World Cup in France. At that time, the German selection was eliminated in the quarterfinals. “I can only say again: I have complete confidence in the players. I also have complete confidence in the honesty of the players,” stressed Voss-Tecklenburg.

Poor communication, unfortunate choice of accommodation

According to information from BILD, however, the internal climate in the German team was not all that good. In any case, the newspaper’s report (“Cracks between the team and the coach”) paints a different picture. Accordingly, “large parts of the World Cup squad are not satisfied with Voss-Tecklenburg and their assistant coaches”. According to the report, the players felt insecure because no game in preparation and in the tournament was played with the same starting eleven. In addition, the basic order often changed, instead of “maintaining the well-established 4-3-3 with simple football”. The word “planless” is said to have fallen among the players. They would have complained that they had no chance to get used to it.

According to BILD, poor communication is also said to have displeased the players. “In the team,” wrote the newspaper, “they say: the players didn’t understand what their job on the pitch was until the very end. The reason: It was not sufficiently explained. Even when asked, there was no satisfactory answer.”

“You have to be careful that we don’t fall even more into the abyss”

The women’s national team was eliminated in the preliminary round at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “One forgets that the so-called small nations can also play football,” says former DFB international Jimmy Hartwig in the WELT interview.

Source: WELT/ Tatjana Ohm, Alexander Siemon

As at the 2019 World Cup and the European Championship last year, the communication of the coaching staff was described as distant and insufficient: “There is talk of tension between players and coaches. Even with explanations as to why which player is on the pitch or not. Leupolz started in the first game, playmaker Lina Magull even in the first two games. Neither of them played a minute after that. That didn’t go over well. Another issue in the team circle: Many players were used in different positions at the World Cup than during the season in the clubs. Svenja Huth is a striker and had to move to the right back. Chantal Hagel is a midfielder and had to help out on the left back. Many players lack the security that the coaches should give them.”

In addition, the choice of team quarters is said to have been classified as unfortunate. The national coach opted for a team hotel in the middle of nowhere. The town of Wyong with its 4,500 inhabitants is 100 kilometers away from Sydney and is very rural. The hotel is not modern. “Hard to believe: The players complained that they froze at night because the windows didn’t close properly,” reported BILD. Other teams like Holland have opted for downtown hotels in preparation and have been enthusiastic about Australia.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has now defended herself against criticism of the choice of quarters. “We still stand by our decision,” said the 55-year-old at a press conference in Wyong on Saturday, but admitted: “The optimal solution would not have existed under the conditions.”

“Never ran away” – national coach stays

In the remote base camp north of Sydney, the DFB provided a leisure program between the training sessions and trips to the World Cup games. The contrast to the pulsating cities of Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne became clear to the footballers on their travels within Australia. Captain Alexandra Popp’s team arrived on July 11 and had already completed two training camps in Herzogenaurach.

Midfielder Lena Lattwein once spoke of “solitude” at Wyong. If they had progressed as runners-up in the group, the DFB would have given up Wyong, contrary to the original plan, and would have flown from venue to venue. “Maybe the place has the small disadvantage that you don’t have a café, no ice cream parlor or anything else here, and you can maybe go outside,” said national team boss Chatzialexiou about Wyong: “But in principle that shouldn’t be an excuse for leaving .”

“There is great concern that the euphoria will subside” – fan frustration after Germany’s World Cup

The German national team said goodbye to the World Cup prematurely with a poor performance in the preliminary round final against South Korea. After the historic end, many fans of the DFB women are deeply frustrated.

The DFB had already had to take a lot of criticism of the remote quarters at the men’s World Cup in Russia in 2018 and in Qatar in 2022. “It’s also difficult to do everything right with a squad of 23,” said Chatzialexiou. It was a “team decision.” Voss-Tecklenburg, who had looked at the hotel and training ground before the tournament, made a similar statement.

The national coach now wants to sweep up the shards that the historically bad end left in the preliminary round herself. “I’ve never run away when the going gets tough. That’s why I have the firm will to take the next steps in German women’s football with everyone involved,” said the 55-year-old on Saturday.

Voss-Tecklenburg ended speculation about a possible retirement two days after the 1-1 draw in the last group game against South Korea. Like Hansi Flick with the men after the Qatar disaster, the women’s trainer continues. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf had previously expressed his confidence in Voss-Tecklenburg (“I am convinced of her”) and referred to the contract that had been extended until 2025 just a few months ago. “I will remain stubborn and I will remain strong,” Voss-Tecklenburg initially answered somewhat nebulously on Saturday when asked about her personal future.

Voss-Tecklenburg now wants to “clean up” the tournament. According to Chatzialexious, all those responsible will be given a few days after returning home to settle down in Germany and then carry out the analysis on the DFB campus in Frankfurt. This should happen in the next two weeks. “We do it passionately, we do it intensively,” said Voss-Tecklenburg and assured: “We are far from saying: keep it up.”

Time is of the essence anyway, it is about the important Olympic qualification for Paris 2024: September 22nd is the first Nations League game in Denmark, on September 26th the runners-up European champions meet Iceland in Bochum. Another opponent is Wales. Only two European teams get the ticket for the summer games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, the German women won gold with coach Silvia Neid, but missed the games in Tokyo with the quarter-finals in 2019 at the World Cup in France under Voss-Tecklenburg.

The DFB will still have to work through its rifts with FC Bayern. The German champions had allowed their soccer players to go to Herzogenaurach for the first World Cup preparations five days later than the other players, which caused a lot of trouble for the association. At the time, Chatzialexiou even spoke of a “breach of word” by Munich and now said: “Of course it also had an impact on our preparation.”

The head of national teams at the DFB made an appeal to the Bundesliga clubs on Saturday: “Familiarity with each other is very, very important. We have to work hand in hand in the future, because otherwise there will be no success for the national team.” In this context, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg defended herself against allegations, which are only made privately in the league, that she players from Wolfsburg in the National team prefer: “We nominate regardless of club affiliation, we nominate according to performance parameters,” she replied.

There were eight VfL aces in the starting XI in the 1-1 draw against South Korea, which was not enough to qualify for the round of 16. “Wolfsburg have now reached the Champions League final, so it’s not that far off the mark that there are also a lot of good players there,” explained Chatzialexiou. “I don’t know what we get out of it if we only use one club.” The nomination processes are very professional, assured the DFB manager.

