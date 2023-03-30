Home Sports Women’s World Cup: Fifa announces new accessibility improvement for fans
The tournament is being held in July and August 2023

Blind and partially sighted supporters will have access to audio descriptive commentary at the Women’s World Cup this summer, Fifa has announced.

It will provide description for fans in stadiums at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

The recent men’s World Cup in Qatar had similar technology in action.

“I think the world is moving in a really positive place in terms of accessibility,” tournament champion Ellie Cole said.

Two-day training programmes for the technology will be carried out in April.

Fifa said: “The World Cup is set to be the most inclusive edition of the tournament [and this is] another step building towards that important goal.”

