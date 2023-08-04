Women’s World Cup: “German football is only a pseudo-giant”

Football press comments on the end of the World Cup

“German football is only a pseudo-giant”

“You have to be careful that we don’t fall even more into the abyss”

The women’s national team was eliminated in the preliminary round at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “One forgets that the so-called small nations can also play football,” says former DFB international Jimmy Hartwig in the WELT interview.

The assessment of the early failure of the German national team at the Women’s World Cup is almost unanimous. The international press sees it as a deserved embarrassment, for some it is “a shock”. Germany has lost a lot – and has to question its entire system.

Alexandra Popp simply lacked the strength to think about her sporting future. After a fairly sleepless night in Brisbane, the DFB captain and the national team, shocked by the World Cup debacle, were deep in crisis management. “Everyone needs time to come to terms with themselves,” said Popp before cleaning up the World Cup base in Wyong. Because probably nobody had expected the preliminary round to be eliminated, it was difficult to book home travel tickets for the 70-strong DFB entourage in several planes for Saturday.

For the days after the return, the head of the German Football Association announced an in-depth analysis of the failure, which should also deal with the role of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. There are indications that the 55-year-old should lead her selection to the Nations League in September and the associated Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf has already expressed his confidence in the national coach. According to international commentators, the failure of the self-proclaimed title candidate could hardly be more embarrassing.

Australia

Daily Telegraph“: “There will be a lot of work for the German Football Association as serious questions about systemic problems in German football have been raised.”

“The Australia”: “First it was Italy and Brazil, now Germany must take the back exit as this epic World Cup full of surprises continues.”

“There is great concern that the euphoria will subside” – fan frustration after Germany’s World Cup

The German national team said goodbye to the World Cup prematurely with a poor performance in the preliminary round final against South Korea. After the historic end, many fans of the DFB women are deeply frustrated.

„Sydney Morning Herald“: “The elimination of the two-time world champion is one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament.”

„ABC“: “The desperation of the German players in Brisbane contrasted with the euphoria in Perth, where Morocco and Colombia reached the round of 16.”

„The Sydney Morning Herald“: “The world champions of 2003 and 2007 have themselves to blame. In Brisbane they had 16 minutes of added time in the second half to get the win but it hardly looked like it.”

Switzerland

“Daily Gazette”: “The goal was the world title, now the unthinkable has happened: the German women fail in the preliminary round – just like the men before them. German football is only a pseudo-giant.”

“The New Zurich Times”: “The German female soccer players experienced the greatest embarrassment in their history in Australia and were eliminated in the preliminary round of a World Cup a good six months after the DFB men in Qatar. The German football crisis is perfect.”

„Blick“: “Disgrace in Brisbane! For the first time at a World Cup, the German soccer players have to pack their bags after the preliminary round.”

England

„The Sun“: “Good bye. (written in German) Germany caused the biggest shock of the tournament so far with their elimination from the Women’s World Cup.”

Spain

“Brand”: “Without words. There are no words to describe what we are witnessing at this World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. (…) As if the failures of Italy and Brazil weren’t enough, the defeat topped everything. Germany, second in the FIFA rankings and runner-up in Europe in 2022, already fell at the first hurdle. Biggest disappointment so far.”

Germany fails for the first time in the preliminary round

The German national team cannot get beyond a draw against outsiders South Korea and says goodbye to the World Cup. For the first time in history, the DFB women fail in the preliminary round.

“Sports world“: “This is one of the big surprises of this World Cup, which shows the improved level of many women’s teams who have managed to assert themselves, leaving behind strong teams like Germany, Brazil and Italy.”

France

“The Team”: “A fiasco that saddens the country. The famous dictum of ex-English striker Gary Lineker: ‘Football is a simple sport: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and in the end Germany wins’ seems to have become obsolete. The German women who were finalists at the European Championships last year never had the game under control.”

South Korea

„JoongAng Daily“:What does déjà vu mean in German?” (Allusion to the embarrassing preliminary round elimination of the men’s national team in Russia in 2018, when the defending champion also met South Korea in the last group game and was eliminated after a 0:2, the editors).

Italy

Sports Courier: “A lousy Germany failed to avert a resounding defeat at the World Cup, which started with a resounding 6-0 win over Morocco and ended in a 1-1 draw with South Korea. The simultaneous victory of the North Africans against Colombia did the rest. South Korea were also eliminated, albeit with a prestigious result.”

Austria

“Crown Newspaper”: “That was a historic event, as the DFB selection had always been at least in the quarter-finals before.”

