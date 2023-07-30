Women’s World Cup: Group A – Norway pulls its head out of the noose thanks to Roman Haug – sport

Norway beats the Philippines 6-0 and advances to the round of 16 thanks to their first victory at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Triple goal scorer Sophie Roman Haug put the Norwegians on course for the round of 16 with an early brace in Auckland (NZL). Group runners-up behind Switzerland, Norway will face either Spain or Japan in the first knockout round on Saturday.

After the disappointing performances against New Zealand (0:1) and Switzerland (0:0), there was only one thing for the Norwegians: a win – and as high a win as possible – must be achieved in the final group game against the Philippines.

Roman Haug with dream goal

And the Scandinavians delivered from the start: although they again had to do without their star player Ada Hegerberg (groin injury), they switched to attacking mode from the start. It was Sophie Roman Haug who put Norway on course for the round of 16 with a brace.

In the 6th minute, the 24-year-old opened the score with a dream volley from a tight angle, only 11 minutes later the AS Roma player doubled with a header. With the strong performance, the Norwegians nipped all Philippine hopes of another coup in the bud early on.

Philippines no chance – Haug with hat-trick

And knowing that only a win by at least 3 goals will definitely be enough to get through (regardless of what would happen in the parallel game between Switzerland and New Zealand), the Northern Europeans continued to power on.

Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 with a precise low shot before the break whistle. It continued in the same style after the change of sides. An own goal by Alicia Barker and a penalty by Guro Reit made it 5-0 after 53 minutes. Roman Haug perfected her hat trick in added time.

This is how it goes

The Filipinos must return home with a win over co-hosts New Zealand. Norway, who had no chance of winning their group before the game, will meet either Spain or Japan in the round of 16 on Saturday. These two teams will face off for first place in Group C in a direct duel on Monday.

