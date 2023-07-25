Home » Women’s World Cup: Italy wins 1-0 against Argentina on their debut. A goal by Girelli in the final match was decisive
Sports

Women’s World Cup: Italy wins 1-0 against Argentina on their debut. A goal by Girelli in the final match was decisive

by admin
Women’s World Cup: Italy wins 1-0 against Argentina on their debut. A goal by Girelli in the final match was decisive

L’Italia beat theArgentina debut at the Women’s World Cup in New Zeland e Australia. All’Eden Park Of Auckland the blues imposed themselves with a goal in the final game by Walkers – entry during the match – on assist by Boattin.

After a first half rather cumbersome and not very cynical in front of goal, with two goals disallowed by the Azzurri for offside and a move that was too slow, also thanks to a good defensive phase argentina, the national team came out well in the recovery when he found a greater game building capacity. The match was decided by the header83′ of the attacker’s Juventuswho is the first Italian player to score in two consecutive World Cups.

Italy is in the lead G group together with Swedenwho yesterday beat the South Africa per 1-0.

See also  Leao: 'With Milan, a pact of love, the renewal was only a matter of time'

You may also like

FC Bayern: Sabitzer deletes Munich photos – change...

VALMALENCO ULTRA DISTANCE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Chinese Women’s Football Team Adjusts Training Schedule for...

That’s why the hope is called Lewis Hamilton

Italy made their debut at the Women’s Soccer...

FIS and Infront sign agreement on media rights...

Colombia (F) Defeats South Korea (F) in FIFA...

GLOSA: Grab your popcorn and watch with excitement....

running shirts that keep you cool

Sabitzer moves from Bayern to Dortmund

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy