Women’s World Cup: Italy wins 1-0 against Argentina on their debut. A goal by Girelli in the final match was decisive

L’Italia beat theArgentina debut at the Women’s World Cup in New Zeland e Australia. All’Eden Park Of Auckland the blues imposed themselves with a goal in the final game by Walkers – entry during the match – on assist by Boattin.

After a first half rather cumbersome and not very cynical in front of goal, with two goals disallowed by the Azzurri for offside and a move that was too slow, also thanks to a good defensive phase argentina, the national team came out well in the recovery when he found a greater game building capacity. The match was decided by the header83′ of the attacker’s Juventuswho is the first Italian player to score in two consecutive World Cups.

Italy is in the lead G group together with Swedenwho yesterday beat the South Africa per 1-0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

