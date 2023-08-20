Women’s World Cup, it’s a storm over Rubiales who kisses the Hermoso footballer – Corriere TV

At the center of the controversy is the president of the Iberian Football Federation. Hermoso’s embarrassment: “I didn’t like it”

The controversy erupted later the world triumph of Spain. The women’s national team claimed their first championship title by beating England in the final. During the award ceremony, however, the behavior of Luis Rubiales, president of the Iberian Football Federation, did not go unnoticed. An attitude that is causing a lot of discussion, not only in Spain. Pats to the girls and a kiss to Jennifer Hermoso, the best scorer in the history of the Spanish national team. Rubiales was also accused of exaggerating in “touching” the girls on stage when handing over the cup. Rubiales had already put himself on display for exultation, far too many lines, at the time of the triple whistle.

Aug 20, 2023 – Updated Aug 20, 2023, 9:04pm

