Women’s World Cup: Morocco’s defender creates a novelty with hijab

Fußball Nouhaila Benzina

Morocco’s defender makes a novelty at the World Cup with her hijab

Status: 08:49 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina (right) in a header duel against South Korea’s Eun-sun Park

What: AP/James Elsby

In the group opponents of the German national team, Nouhaila Benzina catches the eye. The Moroccan defender retires with a hijab in the duel against South Korea. History will be made at the Women’s World Cup.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina (25) became the first soccer player in a women’s World Cup to wear a hijab on her head in Sunday’s game against South Korea. A ban by world football governing body Fifa on wearing a religious head covering at games it directs for “health and safety reasons” was lifted in 2014 after protests by activists, athletes, government and football officials.

The player from the eight-time Moroccan champion Sports of Forces Armed Royal did not play in the 6-0 defeat against Germany. Morocco now won the second group game 1-0 (1-0). In the 6th minute, Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the lead in front of 12,886 spectators in Adelaide. South Korea can only progress theoretically, but the Moroccans kept their chance to reach the round of 16. South Korea is the opponent of the German soccer players in the last preliminary round game on Thursday (12:00 p.m.).

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and be really inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches and other sports,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of Muslim Women in Sports Network. Morocco is the first Arab or North African country to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“We feel we have a great responsibility to project a good image and show the achievements that the Moroccan football team have achieved by qualifying for the World Cup,” captain Ghizlane Chebbak said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

