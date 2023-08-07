Women’s World Cup: Pernille Harder before Denmark against Australia – a woman against an entire nation

Status: 06.08.2023 4:43 p.m

In the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup, there is an unequal duel. Hosts Australia are full of euphoria, Denmark has disappointed so far. Pernille Harder is in demand again with the Europeans on Monday (07.08.2023, live stream on sportschau.de and on ARD).

It happens again and again that football breaks its own laws. When an individual pulls the collective, which is supposed to decide about weal and woe, almost single-handedly on their own side. That’s what happened in the round of 16 between Sweden and the USA, when goalkeeper Zecira Musovic made a number of great saves to carry her team through to the penalty shoot-out where they finally won.

The 27-year-old was a rather unexpected heroine, but when Australia and Denmark play for another place in the top eight at the World Cup on Monday (07/08/2023), the focus will be on a footballer who is not really used to anything else: Pernille harder She is the player who has to brace herself against an entire country.

Gustavsson knows how important Harder is

Denmark have played a rather disappointing World Cup so far, but the fact that they still made it into the round of 16 is primarily due to Harder, who was there for her team in the decisive moments. There had already been some quarrels, the top player, who will play for FC Bayern Munich from next season, complained that her coach Lars Sondergaard had put him up as a center forward in the game against England (0-1).

In the group final against Haiti (2-0), Harder led her team from tenth position back to victory. And that should now also happen against the euphoric co-hosts Australia, who are dreaming of big things after the decisive 4-0 win against Canada in the last preliminary round. “I know all about what Harder means to her country and to football in Denmark. But she means a lot not only to Denmark but also to women’s football and football in general,” said Australia coach Tony Gustavsson.

Australia has been warned despite the previous World Cup

Nevertheless, the “Matildas” are aware that, despite the poor Danish performance so far, they shouldn’t just focus on Harder. “We all know them, but also the other players in the Danish team because they have a lot of quality,” said Caitlin Ford. “If we make sure they can play their best, they are players who can change the game and only take a moment to decide.”

The Australian team is generally not very sparing in showing the greatest possible devotion to the opponent. “I have to say I’m very impressed with Denmark’s performance. They have conceded just one goal in three games and even came close to a draw against England,” said Gustavsson. The statistics are not wrong, but the offensive game in particular is far from the best in the world. Only Harder provides brilliant moments.

Denmark is “living a dream”, Australia is “fighting for life and death”

Nonetheless, the Danish side made it through the knockout rounds for the first time in 28 years and Sondergaard is confident his team can continue to be successful. “Right now we are living a dream and we hope that this dream can continue for a few more weeks,” said the 64-year-old. “We think we can do it, that’s the most important thing. It’s our job to destroy the Aussie party.”

The hostesses see things differently, of course. The game against Denmark in front of a huge crowd at the Accor Stadium in Sydney is supposed to be just the next leg of the celebrations after the Canada Gala. “These players have proved themselves in a game where their backs were against the wall,” said Gustavsson. “Even now it will be a life and death battle and if we play our best we know we can beat anyone.”

Facts about the game

– Matches against each other: 6 (3 wins Denmark, 1 win Australia)

– FIFA Ranking: Australia 10th place / Denmark 13th place

– Best World Cup placement: Australia – Quarterfinals 2007, 2011 and 2015 / Denmark – Quarterfinals 1991 and 1995

– Fun Fact: Both teams have already dueled at a World Cup – and there were still soccer worlds between them. In 1995, Australia and Denmark met in the group stage, the game ended 5-0 for the Scandinavians, who still made it to the quarter-finals.

