Women’s World Cup: Spain after a clear victory against Switzerland in the round of 16

Status: 08/05/2023 08:54 a.m

Thanks to an outstanding performance, Spain made it into the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup on Saturday (05.08.2023). Aitana Bonmati was the outstanding player in the 5-1 (4-1) win in the round of 16 against Switzerland with a “double pack”.

This is Spain’s third time at a women’s World Cup. In 2015 the end came after the preliminary round, in 2019 after the round of 16. The tournament in Australia and New Zealand is already the most successful that the “Furia Roja” has played. If the Spaniards can maintain their form from the one-sided game against Switzerland, then another success is possible in the quarter-finals on Friday (11.08.2023, 3 a.m. CEST) and thus a place in the World Cup semi-finals. The opponent is then the winner of the round of 16 game between the Netherlands and South Africa.

The Swiss, who had not conceded a goal in the preliminary round, played below their potential against Spain. As with the first World Cup participation in 2015, the second appearance on the world football stage was deservedly over after the first knockout round.

Spain hits the right and own goal early

The game at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, was a real football spectacle from the start. After a first attack by Switzerland, it was the Spaniards who took the lead early on: Switzerland keeper Gaëlle Thalmann was able to deflect a shot from Alba Redondo to the post, but her defense then let her down: Aitana Bonmati danced past captain Lia Waelti and scored from 15 meters to make it 1-0 (5th).

Switzerland surprisingly celebrated the equalizer in the eleventh minute: the Spanish defender Laia Codina scored spectacularly from 40 meters with an unsuccessful back pass into her own goal to make it 1-1.

Swiss defense completely overwhelmed

The Spanish team, which was reorganized to five positions after the 0:4 against Japan, did not lose this slapstick mishap at all: Attack after attack brought the Iberians forward – mostly via the wings. The Swiss defense was completely overwhelmed and consequently conceded more goals: Alba Redondo headed the goal to make it 2-1 (17 ‘), Bonmati dropped three defenders in the center of the penalty area and scored to make it 3-1 (36 ‘) – their “double pack”. laced.

Shortly before half-time, the own-goal scorer Codina finally found the right goal: After a corner, she further extended the advantage of the superior Spaniards (45th). 18:0 degrees at the break for Spain – Switzerland had a lot of talking to do in the dressing room

Just one more goal after the break

Switzerland coach Inka Grings brought three new players onto the pitch for the second half, but that didn’t change anything about what happened there. Spain relied on a lot of ball possession, the Swiss lacked ideas and means to even get close to the goal on the offensive. Cata Coll, who came into the Spanish goal after the 4-0 loss to Japan, had nothing to do. Her team-mates took it easy going forward given the three-goal lead. Coach Jorge Vilda’s team was able to save energy for the further course of the tournament – even with changes. After a mistake in the Swiss build-up, Jenni Hermoso managed to score the fifth goal for the southern Europeans (70′).

The 37-year-old Thalmann in the Swiss goalkeeper prevented further goals with a few saves. But she certainly has bad memories of the 109th and last international match of her long career.