Women’s World Cup: The national team is in crisis

“Not our claim” – national coach is dissatisfied despite the friendly win

After the narrow win against Vietnam in the penultimate test match before the World Cup, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke plainly. The national coach struggled with her team’s “lack of basics” – and has two theories for her team’s performance.

The women’s national team wins against Vietnam. But the national coach sounds the alarm. The basics would be missing and there would be a lot of work. Another reason for the bad mood is a dispute with FC Bayern.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg high-fived her players, but seemed pretty pissed off. Despite the victory against Vietnam on Saturday evening, the national soccer coach was not satisfied. The basics were missing in many areas, the 55-year-old complained with a serious expression on ZDF after the 2-1 (1-0). “We didn’t have access”, there weren’t enough opportunities. “There is still a lot of work to be done in all areas.”

Exactly one month before the German national team’s opening game at the World Cup in Australia, little was achieved, probably also because Voss-Tecklenburg had renounced many potential regular players. Like the men’s national team, the women’s are far from their top form at the moment.

“It was certainly a bit thrown together,” she said about her starting lineup – and about the state of preparation: “We’re maybe 40 percent, we have three space units.”

Janina Minge (right) prevails against Thu Tran Thi and scores 2-0 against Vietnam

In front of 13,652 fans, the national coach used many players from the second row. Without captain Alexandra Popp, Paulina Krumbiegel scored in the third minute of the game on the Bieberer Berg to make it 1-0. Janina Minge from SC Freiburg made it 2-0 with her first international goal (80′). In injury time, the Vietnamese even managed to score through Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen (90+3).

“In the end we’re happy about the win,” said Krumbiegel, “but we also saw that we still have a lot of work to do before the World Cup.” There’s still a lot to do.

“I think it’s anchored in people’s heads a bit,” said the 22-year-old about the competitive situation in the team. Some of the players from the second row still have to fight for their participation in the World Cup.

Dispute between DFB and FC Bayern

In goalkeeper Merle Frohms and Lena Lattwein, Voss-Tecklenburg only had two Wolfsburg players in the starting XI and – as announced – no Bayern players. After the dispute between the German Football Association (DFB) and the Munich club about their later arrival, the national coach “did not want to take any risks” because the Bayern aces around Lena Magull and Lea Schüller only joined the national team on Friday after their vacation .

Popp was also rested: The Hoffenheim striker Melissa Kössler made her debut in the selection for the European Championship star from VfL Wolfsburg, but was unable to convert any of her chances. Especially for wobbly candidates like her, it was a great opportunity to recommend yourself for participation in the World Cup.

After the last friendly against Zambia on July 7 (8:30 p.m./ARD) in Fürth, Voss-Tecklenburg will name their 23-player squad for the World Cup. Before that, it goes to the second training camp in Herzogenaurach.

As with her winning goal in the 2-1 win against world champions USA in November, Krumbiegel excelled as a goalscorer: The Hoffenheim player backheeled a cross from Nicole Anyomi into the net right at the start. But those who had hoped for more goals in the first round were disappointed. The game went pretty well past Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang with number 10 in particular.

After the break, Chelsea pro Melanie Leupolz, who had become the mother of a boy last year, came in for midfield. But she also found hardly any gaps to the front. Freigang put the ball past the left post shortly after the change – otherwise the German selection continued to struggle. Before and after Minges 2-0, the Asians even missed two big chances before they were allowed to celebrate.

First World Cup game on July 24th

However, Voss-Tecklenburg still has time to form their tournament team. The departure for the World Cup is on July 11th and the first group game against Morocco is on July 24th. Colombia and South Korea are the other preliminary round opponents of the DFB players on the way to the hoped-for third World Cup title after 2003 and 2007.