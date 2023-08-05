Women’s World Cup: The Sportschau-Elf of the preliminary round – a mixture from all over the world

Status: 08/05/2023 08:09 a.m

So far, players from all parts of the football world have impressed at the Women’s World Cup. This is what the Sportschau-Elf of the preliminary round looks like.

Tor: Becky Spencer (Jamaika)

Great deeds at just 1.67 meters tall: the Tottenham Hotspur keeper kept a clean sheet in Jamaica and secured the “Reggae Girlz” as the first team from the Caribbean to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup. She was also Jamaica’s most-passed player. Becky Spencer played for England until U20 and for the last two years for her father’s country of birth.

Defense: Steph Catley (Australia)

The captain of the “Matildas” is one of the strongest attacking full-backs at the World Cup Down Under. Her team’s cross goddess and a woman with strong nerves: Catley converted two penalties – including the important penalty in the 1-0 win in the opening game against Ireland.

Defense: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

In the Swedish team, the 1.78 meter tall central defender usually keeps the air superiority in front of her own goal with her header power. In standard situations on the offensive, it is the number one pass. Ilestedt scored three goals in the preliminary round, her duel rate is 75 percent.

Defense: Dominique Janssen (Netherlands)

The Wolfsburg woman is a model of consistency in the “Oranje” defence. Dominique Janssen won almost 90 percent of her duels, and she has also provided two assists so far. The defender could become even more valuable in the knockout stage as she has never missed a penalty.

Defense: Manuela Vanegas (Colombia)

It was the late shock for Germany: Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas scored the 2-1 for her team with a header shortly before the final whistle of the second group game. It was just the culmination of an enormously strong physical performance, which was also characterized by striking willpower. Can one speak of a “mentality monster” here?

Midfield: Teresa Abelleira (Spain)

The Real Madrid midfielder, just 1.60 meters tall, is the linchpin of the Spanish team. Hard to separate from the ball, plays the most passes and crosses the most. Teresa Abelleira gets along blindly with Barca duo Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas at her side.

Midfield: Esmee Brugts (Netherlands)

Half of Europe is after the 20-year-old, who is one of the most promising talents in women’s football. Her contract with PSV Eindhoven ended before the World Cup, but she looks set to increase her value further at the finals. Esmee Brugts scored two almost identical dream goals against Vietnam with brilliant shooting technique.

Midfield: Katie McCabe (Ireland)

It wasn’t the captain’s fault that Ireland were eliminated early in their World Cup debut. The 27-year-old from Arsenal FC prefers the robust gait. But McCabe also masters the fine art of football, converting a corner directly against Canada. Katie McCabe would have been suspended from reaching the round of 16 because – of course – she got two yellow cards.

Attack: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan)

Four goals, one assist – the 23-year-old from Mynavi Sendai is a born counter-attacker. Fast and ice-cold in front of goal: Hinata Miyazawa must have aroused the curiosity of top European clubs with her performances.

Attack: Lauren James (England)

At 21, the second youngest player in England’s squad, she missed out on winning the European Championship title but is poised to fill in the big footsteps of Beth Mead and Ellen White. Leads the scorer rankings in the World Cup with three goals and three assists. Lauren James’ performance against China was particularly impressive as she was directly involved in five goals.

Attack: Alexandra Popp (Germany)

The striker built on her strong EM, scored four goals and also led the DFB team as an emotional leader. However, all this was not enough: Germany had to pack its bags early. However, this was not due to the exemplary combative captain. Even if she missed a few scoring chances in the last game against South Korea.

