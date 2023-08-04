Women’s World Cup, what happened in the group stage? – Open the door

What the groups have told us and what we can expect from the round of 16.

Cover by @gnapossofadisegnetti

Once the rounds are over, the round of 16 has been defined, the first surprises and the first sentences arrive from the oceanic women’s soccer world cup. Including the severe ones on Italy, already out replicating the meager performance of Euro 2022. But the Azzurri are in good company in terms of early eliminations: the New Zealand landlords, the Olympic champions of Canada, the Brazil of Marta and especially the European vice-champions Germany, among the potential favorites to win.

Going in no particular order, a grouping that fully complied with the forecasts is group C, with Spain and Japan in the round of 16 and Zambia and Costa Rica eliminated. In reality, the forecast was respected but not without surprises: the group passed peacefully until the last day, where the Iberian and Japanese faced each other in the challenge for first place after two victories each. However, the epilogue of the clash at the top saw the collapse of the Red Furies, with a very severe 4-0 and without appeal foisted on them by the Rising Sun national team. This is a result whose genesis refers to that of the male counterparts in Qatar: congestion of spaces with strict tactical application, total renunciation of possession (22% for Minami and her companions, in December the Japanese prevailed with just 18%) and maximum capitalization of Iberian difficulties in negative transitions.

Japan beat Spain 4-0 in their Women’s World Cup group stage match despite Spain having more touches in the attacking third 🤯 Incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/dvTOdgiO7s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 31, 2023

The Japanese national team has therefore confirmed itself as a dangerous team with ambitions while Spain has seen its ambitions of victory decidedly reduced thanks, among other things, to the still not optimal conditions of the Golden Ball Alexia Putellas. At both technical-tactical and emotional level, the absence of Mapi Leon in defense, daughter of the fracture between the group and CT Vilda of last September – which led fifteen players to refuse the call-up then and twelve of these to do it also at the world championship – is something not easy to digest.

Still on the level of surprises, there are two positive ones of considerable importance: Jamaica and Morocco made it through the group for the first time. They did this by placing famous opponents in groupings that seemed already written. Morocco – 0-0 with Italy in a friendly a month ago – led by Reynald Pedros – European champion with women’s Lyon in 2018 and 2019 – after the goleada suffered by the Germans on the first day they won with two 1 -0 surgical, the last of which against Colombia. However, the narrow victory of the Africans also and above all meant the incredible elimination of Germany, sanctioned by a draw against South Korea on the final day. For the Lionesses of the Atlas the trademarks were shrewd tactical attitude and choral unity of purpose, which so much recalled the vertical effectiveness shown by male colleagues in Qatar.

Anissa Lahmari’s historic goal that sent Morocco to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 is our Goal of the Day! 🇲🇦🎉 pic.twitter.com/oGxdbZPHU9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2023

Curiously, Pedros had ended his experience on the OL bench during a World Cup and now, in his first World Cup as coach, he will have to meet the your France in the round of 16. The transalpines are a potential loose cannon in the tournament: Hervé Renard’s motivational speeches and pinafores have already gone viral, but above all Bleuses they showed remarkable quality and pace of play. The doubts, in terms of expressed football, focus on some carelessness in defensive transitions and on the fact that, due to serious injuries, from the waist up the technical resources appear, on paper, weakened. The final 6-3 against Panama of the last day also showed another gem, but at the hands of the Central Americans: Martha Cox scored Panama’s first goal in a World Cup, with a long-range free-kick directly below the seven. A ballistic jewel that left no way out for the French goalkeeper Peyraud-Magnin.

In terms of first times, the Moroccan national team records two more, in addition to reaching the second round: and that’s not all the win against Colombia was the first an Arab nation had at a Women’s World Cup, but Nouhaila Benzina also became the first player to wear the hijab in a World Cup contest. Another milestone of historic significance was achieved by Heba Saadieh, the first Palestinian to be part of the refereeing team of a World Cup match: “I hope I can open this door for more, Palestinian female referees – and also men – to be selected in the future”; we all hope so. In short, in the year of the captain’s bands standardized and controversies, women have chosen to let the field speak for themselves by living different aspects of life normallyfrom religion to self-knowledge to motherhood.

The other surprise, as mentioned, is Jamaica: the Caribbean (43rd in the Fifa ranking) have been a hymn to risk minimisation. Two 0-0 on the barricades against France and Brazil with goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer on the shields, and a deadly 1-0 against Panama, buried in goals both by Renard’s French side and by Brazil. Speculative play, remarkable defensive individual performances and a certain amount of luck were the key to the success of the selection led by Lorne Donaldson. A short-nosed turn pass, some would say. Yet, the result of Reggae Girlz, already extraordinary in itself, has become even more so when one considers that the Jamaican expedition was at risk until the end due to logistical problems, so much so that to finance the trip, the team resorted to a campaign on GoFoundMe. This was done by Sandra Phillips-Brower, mother of midfielder Havana Solaun, adding an incentive to “fight for equality”.

The team denounced, through statements and social posts, the inadequate resources provided by the Jamaican Football Foundation. Fundraiser titled “Reggae Girlz Rise Up” raised $50,000 from more than 1,000 donations. The funds have helped cover the costs of the World Cup, but probably won’t be enough as the stay in New Zealand is proving to be longer than expected. Colombia-Jamaica will be an eighth to follow with enthusiasm.

Jamaica Women’s Football Team was forced to launch a GoFundMe to Crowdfund their trip to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after their federation failed to support their mission to the World Cup. Results? They beat Brazil & are heading to the round of 16! #SupportWomenSports pic.twitter.com/S4FqY3a9p6 — The Athlete’s Advocate (@AthIeteAdvocate) August 2, 2023

Colombia, which will therefore have to face Jamaica, is increasingly Linda Caicedo’s Colombia, a very young Real Madrid talent and author of a delpieresque goal against Germany. She is now the third youngest player to score at the World Cup: only Brazilian legend Marta at 17 and Canadian Kara Lang are more budding than her, who scored two goals at the age of 18 years and 158 days. which exactly two decades ago he scored at the age of 16.

Who has not betrayed expectations? L’Australia landlady. First in the grouping, despite the misstep against Nigeria, the Matilda’s they could, thanks also to the home factor, go far ahead in the tournament by exploiting the return of Sam Kerr. Weaknesses? A tragically short bench, which could cause a lack of physical and mental resources at the decisive moment.

Joining Australia are the last two European champions: the Netherlands and England, who are also first in their respective groups. The Dutch, included in the United States group, have confirmed both their state of health and the limits of this new cycle of the stars and stripes national team. Morgan and her companions have in fact risked big: only one victory, obtained against Vietnam, and the draw with the final thrill against a good Portugal, where only the post denied the Lusitanians a surprising landing in the round of 16. For the USA, the 5 points collected are the worst performance ever in the group stage of the World Cup.

Just like the USA, Norway also avoided collapse without shining – qualification only came on the last day, with the 6-0 win against the Philippines which was decisive on goal difference – but, as previously mentioned, it cannot be said the same as in Germany. The German women, as well as their male colleagues, have in fact managed to disprove Lineker’s theorem according to which, in the end, Germany always wins. Vice champions of Europe, the German girls have given way to the new one who advances for the first time in nine participations. As in the Russian World Cup for men, South Korea spoiled Germany’s plans, stopping them on a draw in the final group match. Despite the many emerging players, this World Cup has asked a lot from the most expert players; perhaps too much, as Sinclair in Canada and Girelli in Italy have shown us, to limit ourselves to a couple of examples, not always receiving the expected answers.

🇩🇪 2018: South Korea Men’s knock Germany out ❌ 🇩🇪 2023: South Korea Women’s knock Germany out ❌ Germany’s World Cup dreams are shattered once again by South Korea 🇰🇷😳 pic.twitter.com/wfPecn87l4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 3, 2023

Standing out for the Teutonics, as always, was Alexandra Popp, 32, Wolfsburg striker, who did her job scoring goals and celebrating like ET: “I’m calling home because we’re very far away,” she said. “It’s not just for those who are in front of the TV, but also for people who can no longer be with us and are important to me. It shows that I think about them”. It wasn’t enough: the phone call will now come to inform you to prepare the room earlier than expected. Still on the subject of distance, Katie Roord, a New Zealander ex Juve, wrote in a tweet that “Finally people would understand how far away New Zealand is”: Europe still leads 8 nations to the round of 16, against 3 from the American continent, 3 from Africa, only one from Asia and one, the landlady, from Oceania.

Among those who had to leave the tournament after the group stage there is one Zambia who indeed celebrated his first victory in the competition but, in the meantime, was at the center of an issue relating to sexual abuse. Bruce Mwape, the coach of the team, was accused of groping the breasts of one of his players last Friday in training. FIFA has opened an investigation, but declarations of harmful and reprehensible behavior date back to well before the start of the World Cup, leaving a sinister shadow on the small success of the African teams. Hoping that clarity is clarified as soon as possible, the teams will return to the field tomorrow and in four days there will only be eight left. «Happy Hunger Games! And may good fortune always be in your favor.»

