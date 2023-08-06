Women’s World Cup: Zecira Musovic and Sweden end US dream of title triple

Status: 06.08.2023 2:29 p.m

The mission failed: the USA will not become world champions again after 2015 and 2019. At the Women’s World Cup, they failed on Sunday (06.08.2023) after a penalty penalty in the round of 16 against Sweden – mainly because of their goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. The Scandinavians will meet Japan in the round of eight on Friday (11.08.2023).

The word ‘drama’ is a fairly common word in football, but it’s rarely as appropriate as in Sweden’s Women’s Round of 16 win over USA on penalties. There, the video evidence had to ensure that in the end the Scandinavians cheered and the Americans had to bury their dream of a third world title in a row.

Lina Hurtig had the match point for Sweden and shot into the left corner – the anticipated US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, however, deflected the ball into the air. Instead of going forward, however, he went behind Naeher with a backspin and from there into the goal. The referees didn’t recognize this immediately, but the VAR made sure that the ball was in, Sweden is in the quarter-finals. “I thank God for this technique,” Hurtig said.

Decisive penalty for Sweden: The ball is just behind the line.

Experienced Rapinoe and O’Hara fail

There was so much drama in that penalty shootout alone. The first five attempts were all perfect, the goalkeepers had no chance at all. But then came the great nervous flutter. Nathalie Björn shot well over the goal, as did Megan Rapinoe, who will end her career after this season and thus played her part in playing her last World Cup game on Sunday.

After that, Naeher made a save against Rebecka Blomqvist, but instead of putting her team to the next round, Sophia Smith’s penalty went wide. Hanna Bennison then provided overtime in the shootout. Then Naeher and Magdalena Eriksson converted before Kelley O’Hara hit the post. The 35-year-old was substituted on for the penalty shoot-out a few seconds before the final whistle of the game.

Musovic previously held the heroine with eight saved shots

So much for the decision of this game. But none of this would have happened without the outstanding performance of Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. The Americans dominated the entire game, had a number of top chances, but failed again and again at the 27-year-old. Only when Lindsey Horan headed Musovic needed the help of the crossbar (34th), otherwise she showed a parade gala.

She had to fend off Trinity Rodman’s first shot in the 18th minute, but compared to the feat shortly afterwards against the daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman (27th), it was just a kind of warm-up exercise. Shortly before half-time, Musovic, who stormed out, saved the goal against Alex Morgan (42nd).

“Our goalkeeper made a great game”

Two outstanding reflexes followed – first after a direct shot by Horan (53′) and shortly before the end of the game after a Morgan header (89′). In extra time, Musovic saved the shots from Morgan (96′), Lynn Williams (100′) and Smith (107′) and saved her team from penalties.

“I’m so happy and I don’t even know how we did it. We stood together as a team and fought throughout the game. We defended our penalty area well and our goalkeeper made a great game,” said defender Magdalena Eriksson. “We showed today and in the group stage that we can win games in many ways. That’s extremely important and we can always count on that. But on Friday against Japan we have to play better.”

USA improved significantly after heavy criticism

But it was just enough to end the USA’s dream of a third world title in a row. After the group phase, the world champion of 2015 and 2019 was already under enormous pressure, after the almost-elimination against Portugal (0-0) there was a lot of criticism because the players celebrated exuberantly despite the poor performance.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that. Laughing and dancing? Honestly – the player of the game was the post. We can be happy not to go home,” said ex-player Carli Lloyd, who won two World Cups with the USA title and scored 134 goals in 316 games. “I don’t see passion but a lot of uninspired stuff. You seem to take a lot for granted while winning, training, giving it your all and being the best player on the pitch doesn’t happen.”

What will become of coach Andonovski?

There was a lot of that against Sweden, but the goal was missing. And yet a lot is now being questioned, first and foremost the future of coach Vlatko Andonovski. He was criticized even before the Sweden game, his unfortunate decision to change just before the penalty shoot-out may not have necessarily improved his situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

