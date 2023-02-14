Won the ATP Tour Championship for the first time, won the first StarCraft II World Championship, and Chinese competitive sports blossomed

Recently, although the news of the two championships did not make much waves under the tide of consumption recovery, its symbolic significance is enough to attract attention.

In the ATP250 Dallas final, the 23-year-old Wu Yibing defeated American player Isner 2-1 and became the first Chinese male tennis player to win a tour championship.

The 2023 IEM Katowice StarCraft 2 Finals was held. Chinese player Oliveira (Li Peinan) defeated South Korean player Maru 4-1 and won the championship.

Whether it is for tennis fans or e-sports fans, the hard-won and weight of these two championships are self-evident, and more importantly, let the people who have been paying attention to Chinese sports and sports competitions feel hope and feel That persistence.

According to the data from Tianyancha, as of now, there are more than 68,000 e-sports-related companies, of which more than 35,000 will be newly registered in 2022, with a growth rate of 108.5%; from the past three years (2020-2022) e-sports Judging from the growth rate of new registered companies of competing companies, the growth rate in 2021 will be the highest, reaching 116.8%;

In terms of geographical distribution, Hainan ranks first in the region with more than 10,000; Anhui and Jiangsu rank second and third respectively, with more than 78.7 million and 5,830 respectively;

From the perspective of establishment time, more than 90% of related companies were established within 1-5 years, and 49.3% of related companies were established within 1 year;

From the perspective of the nature of enterprises, 76% of the relevant enterprises belong to limited liability companies.