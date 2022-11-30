Home Sports Won the national championship Zhejiang U17 sounded the clarion call for the development of hometown football-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Sports

Won the national championship Zhejiang U17 sounded the clarion call for the development of hometown football-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin
Won the national championship Zhejiang U17 sounded the clarion call for the development of hometown football-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Won the national championship Zhejiang U17 sounded the clarion call for the development of hometown football

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-30 06:47

Hangzhou Daily News On the afternoon of November 29th, the first China Youth Football League (men’s high school age group U17 group) national finals championship battle was held in Zhuhai, Guangdong. Zhejiang U17A team fell behind by one goal in the first half, scored two goals in the second half to reverse the game, and finally defeated Shandong Luneng 2:1 to win the championship.

The Zhejiang U17 men’s football team was not born out of nowhere. This team has been trained in the Zhejiang Professional Football Club since childhood in accordance with the club’s youth training program. As an age-appropriate team for the next National Games, the team was invited to participate in the Zhejiang Super League this season. In the case of small players playing big games, they scored 4 wins, 1 tie, scored 17 goals and only conceded 2 goals in the first 5 rounds. With excellent results, it is currently topping the traditional strong teams such as Hangzhou and Ningbo.

The Zhejiang U17 men’s football team won the championship in this competition. After the Zhejiang U20 won the championship in the Shaanxi National Games, the province’s reserve echelon once again won the national top competition. In the U17 women’s team competition that ended before, the Zhejiang women’s football team won the runner-up, and the U13 men’s football team won the third place. Youth training is gradually becoming a “golden business card” for the development of Zhejiang football.

See also  We race in Imola, Valley of the Leclerc engines: I believe in the Ferrari project

Football development without youth training is a passive source of water, and if professional football, social football, professional talent training and other fields cannot form a steady stream of tributaries, the main stream of football development will not be able to converge. In recent years, Zhejiang Football has consolidated the foundation of football development in a down-to-earth manner based on its own reality. Zhejiang Professional Football Club has achieved 14 rounds of unbeaten in the Chinese Super League this season, and currently ranks third in the standings; won 3 golds and 2 silvers in the National Games, creating multiple historical breakthroughs; the overall level of the Zhejiang Super League continues to rise, Huzhou LOHAS harvest The national sports champion, Shaoxing Shangyu, has entered the professional league of China B; Wu Yue Qiantang is expected to defend his title again this year after winning the five super championships for the first time last year; the National Beach Football Championship has been held in Zhoushan for 13 consecutive sessions.

It is reported that the Zhejiang Provincial Football Association will hold a general meeting in the near future. It is expected that the new Provincial Football Association will continue to lead the football community in the province to work hard and promote Zhejiang football to make further progress.

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Reporter Xi Yuan, correspondent Zhe Zuxuan Editor: Wang Hao

You may also like

Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by...

Netherlands-Qatar 2-0, goals from Gakpo and De Jong....

Gesteco, five stages to round off a dream...

Juventus, Elkann’s words on Allegri and Agnelli

Gilera B50: history of the twin cylinder

Ferri the invader: “In the closet Infantino popped...

f1 ferrari resignation binotto greeting leclerc

Volleyball Champions League: Perugia beats Duren, Trento surpasses...

Serie C: today’s Tuesday results of Group B

World Cup: Wales-England 0-3, England in the round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy