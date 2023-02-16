Home Sports Won with a huge desire despite a difficult situation
Jasmin Repesa comments on the passage of Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro in the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 in Turin as follows: «Happy because in a very difficult situation we managed to win a very important race. We did it with high-level cohesion and enormous desire. We’ve been without Moretti for six/seven days, for four without Cheatam, it was really difficult. Luckily Kwan helped anyway.”

«Congratulations to both teams for a very competitive and interesting match. Two teams recognized for being good in attack, but tonight they defended above the average level. Just look at the turnovers».

«Thanks to our public, who felt as much as the Varese one despite the numerical inferiority. Let’s hope there will be more on Saturday.”

“Let’s think one game at a time. Brescia has been reborn, it will be eager after having shown that it is capable ».

