Original title: Wonderful 1 night! Juventus wins Derby, Kane scores, Tottenham wins, Atletico Madrid beats the grid milestone?

Beijing time last night and early this morning, the new round of the five major European leagues continued. Juventus won the derby, Spurs and Atletico Madrid both won.

In the 10th round of Serie A, Juventus defeated Turin 1-0 away to win the Derby, ending a two-game losing streak. In the 74th minute, Cuadrado made a cross from the right, Danilo headed the ferry, and Vlahovic scored the only goal!

In the 11th round of the Premier League, Tottenham beat Everton 2-0 at home. In the 59th minute, Pickford sent a point in the penalty area, Kane took a penalty kick, 1-0! In the 86th minute, Bentancur made a cross from the right, Haibier stopped the ball and shot into the net with his right foot, 2-0!

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Biba In the 9th round of Serie A, Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 away to achieve 3 consecutive victories. In the 47th minute, Morata made an inverted triangle pass from the right side of the penalty area. Griezmann pushed into the net and scored 100 goals for Atletico Madrid! Frankfurt 5-1 Leverkusen In the 10th round of the Bundesliga, Frankfurt swept Leverkusen 5-1 at home. In the 454th minute, Daichi Kamada scored a penalty kick, 1-0! In the 56th minute, Xinkapi scored, 1-1! In the 58th minute, Mujani scored with a header, 2-1! 65 minutes, 3-1! In the 72nd minute, Xinkapi was sent off with two yellows and one red, and Kamada scored twice, 4-1! In the 86th minute, Arario pushed an empty goal, 5-1! Leipzig 3-2 Hertha Berlin Leipzig beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 at home. In the 25th minute, Fosberg grabbed a goal, 1-0! In the 30th minute, Diallo headed into the net, 2-0! In the 45th minute, Alban made a supplementary shot, 3-0! In the 62nd minute, Luke Baggio took a penalty kick, 3-1! In the 64th minute, Jovetic volleyed with his right foot, 3-2!

