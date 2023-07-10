Home » Woods wins on Puy de Dome
Woods wins on Puy de Dome

Michael Woods won the mountain finish on the legendary Puy de Dome in the 110th Tour de France. After the 13.3-kilometer climb with an average incline of 7.7 percent, the Canadian clinched victory on the ninth stage on Sunday ahead of Frenchman Pierre Latour and Slovenian Matej Mohoric. The American Matteo Jorgenson, who was in the lead with about 500 m to go, had to settle for fourth place.

Reuters/Stephane Mahe

In the overall standings, second-placed Slovenian Tadej Pogacar finished 13th on the day. (+8:19 minutes) eight seconds ahead of the leader Jonas Vingegaard, who finishes immediately behind him, the Dane now has 17 seconds left. Felix Gall finished the stage in 21st place.

See also  Feyenoord defeated Ajax with Trauner

