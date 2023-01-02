











2022 is the year when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is successfully held, and it is also the year when the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics are successfully held. Over the past year, the Beijing sports system has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches to Beijing and the spirit of important instructions on sports work, fully implemented the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the previous plenary sessions of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Implement the deployment required by the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, work closely with all districts and departments, make every effort to overcome the impact of the epidemic, and promote high-quality development of ice and snow sports, mass sports, competitive sports, youth sports, and the sports industry. Successfully completed the Beijing Winter Olympics participation and service guarantee tasks, and fully realized various work goals.

Focusing on the hosting of the Winter Olympics, the development of ice and snow sports has reached a new level

A breakthrough was achieved in the Winter Olympics. 34 athletes and 3 coaches from Beijing were selected as the Chinese sports delegation for the Beijing Winter Olympics. They participated in 5 major events and 17 minor events, and won 2 gold medals and 1 silver medal. history. Continue to optimize the comprehensive support capabilities of the ice sports training base, help 5 national teams including the national men’s ice hockey team prepare for the Winter Olympics, and serve 6 professional sports teams including the city’s curling team for training. The torch relay task was successfully completed. The torch relay organization plan was carefully formulated, the ceremony workflow was refined, and deduction drills were carried out many times, and the high-quality organization of the Winter Olympics torch relay and the winter Paralympics torch collection and torch relay activities. Citizens are enthusiastic about participating in ice and snow sports. The 8th Citizens’ Happy Ice and Snow Season was successfully held, and a total of 9,075 online and offline events of various levels, such as ice and snow competitions, ice and snow knowledge lectures, ice and snow public welfare experience courses, were held, and the number of participants reached 16.9 million. Youth ice and snow sports are extensively carried out. Interschool ice hockey leagues for primary and middle school students and youth ice hockey club leagues are organized. Nearly 3,200 athletes from 25 clubs participate in the competition.

Keeping close to the needs of the masses, the national fitness public service system continues to improve

Policy guarantees were further strengthened, the “Beijing National Fitness Implementation Plan (2021-2025)” task division plan was formulated, the five-year action plan for the construction of national fitness venues and facilities to make up for shortcomings was implemented, and the construction of the fitness map platform project was launched. The venues and facilities continue to increase, overfulfilling the tasks of the municipal government’s important livelihood projects, creating 38 national fitness demonstration streets and sports-characteristic towns, building 106 sports and fitness venues for football and basketball, and maintaining and updating 1,019 outdoor public sports facilities. Citizens provide better public fitness services for all. Mass events are rich and colorful, successfully held international mountain hiking conference, international sailing regatta, “Harmony Cup” table tennis match, “Community Cup” football match, first Frisbee Open Tournament, Paddle Board Open Tournament, camping conference and other brand and outdoor fashion events 6135 items and 14.14 million participants. The sports organization structure was further optimized, successfully completed the reelection of the Municipal Sports Federation, the annual inspection and review of 11 sports associations and foundations, promoted the reelection of 14 sports social organizations, and continued to carry out the filing and star rating of grassroots fitness teams. Scientific fitness guidance has been extensively carried out, 20 social sports instructor training courses have been held, more than 110 social sports instructor fitness skills training activities have been introduced to the campus and grassroots, and more than 150 scientific fitness videos have been released, with a total of over 1,000 hours of audio and video programs provided. 120 million people benefited. Deepen the integration of sports and medicine, train 422 medical staff and health management personnel at all levels and types, actively promote the construction of typical application scenarios for intelligent social governance, and explore the scientific model of smart, sports and medical integration for health promotion.

Pay close attention to training and preparations, and the strength of competitive sports has been steadily improved

The team building of the project was further optimized, the recruitment of coaches in the new cycle was completed, the selection and training of athletes was carried out, school and social resources were integrated, and three new projects of rock climbing, skateboarding, and slalom were added, and efforts were made to provide talents for the country. Training and preparations are more scientific. Activities such as scientific training lecture halls, physical fitness competitions, and special challenges have been carried out to improve the quality of sports training during the epidemic in various ways, to carry out scientific and technological assistance assessment guidance, to strengthen the empowerment of all elements of technology, and to continuously improve the scientific nature of training and competition. Level. There are frequent successes in domestic and foreign competitions. Beijing athletes won a total of 62 gold medals, 66 silver medals, and 69 bronze medals in national competitions, and a total of 36 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals in international competitions. Ma Long and Wang Chuqin helped Chinese men’s table tennis The team achieved ten consecutive World Championships. Feng Yu and Chang Hao joined hands with their teammates to win the Synchronized Swimming Championship for China for the first time at the World Swimming Championships. New achievements have been made in the development of the “Three Big Balls”, and the declaration of key cities for the development of national football has been actively promoted. Beijing has been successfully selected into the second batch of key cities for the development of national football. Give full play to the role of social organizations such as the Municipal Football Association and Basketball Association, build a multi-age youth training system, complete the settlement and entry of three three-person basketball clubs, and encourage professional clubs such as Guoan, Shougang, Beijing Enterprises, and BAIC to “three big balls” Play the annual league. The level of competition in non-Olympic events has steadily improved. The Beijing Skydiving Team has won 4 golds, 7 silvers, and 3 bronzes in the National Skydiving Championships. Adhere to the “zero tolerance” of Psiphon discipline and doping issues, strengthen the education and management of Psiphon discipline, innovatively carry out anti-doping publicity and education, increase the supervision and inspection of food, medicine and nutritional products, and carry out more than 450 major event inspections , No doping violations were found.

Deepen the integration of sports and education, and comprehensively promote youth sports work

Relevant policies have been further improved, and the implementation plan for further promoting the integration of sports and education has been formulated jointly with the Municipal Education Commission, and the “Implementation Opinions on Strengthening and Improving Amateur Training Work” has been issued to provide policy guarantees for improving the overall level of amateur training work. The job evaluation was promoted smoothly, the pilot work of sports load monitoring and evaluation was organized, the evaluation of youth sports work was innovated, and the evaluation work was more refined. Youth competitions were organized in an orderly manner, and online parent-child sports activities for children and adolescents were carried out, such as basketball and other reserve talent training camps, and 12 sports youth championships, primary and secondary school basketball championships, youth football club leagues and other events were held. More than 100,000 young athletes participated. The training of reserve talents has been continuously strengthened, and sports reserve talent bases have been actively established, and 32 sports reserve talent bases at all levels have been recommended. Integrate and utilize the resources of the Beijing Winter Olympics, cooperate with the Municipal Education Commission to build 30 youth off-campus ice and snow activity centers, promote the development of amateur winter sports training for youth in various districts, and name 125 district-level youth winter sports teams.

Promoting sports consumption and stabilizing the development of the sports industry

Policies and measures to promote consumption have achieved good results. The “Implementation Plan for Comprehensively Promoting Sports Consumption and Boosting Beijing’s Construction of an International Consumption Center City (2022-2025)” was formulated and implemented to comprehensively promote national fitness and sports consumption, enrich new forms of sports consumption, and cultivate The new scene of sports consumption expands the space of sports consumption and empowers sports consumption. Overcoming many difficulties and seizing the time window promotion fee, sports consumption increased by 1.5% year-on-year from January to October, and is expected to increase by about 1% for the whole year. Successfully held the third “8.8 Beijing Sports Consumption Festival” and set up four major sections of “online shopping”, “online ordering”, “online learning” and “online competition”. The total transaction volume reached 175 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.3% . Jointly hold the Beijing-Zhangjiakou All-season Sports Tourism Carnival, carry out the selection of high-quality sports tourism projects, and promote 34 projects such as high-quality scenic spots, events, routes, and destinations. Expanding sports lottery sales channels and strengthening the leading role of the brand, the annual sales exceeded 7.2 billion yuan, and raised about 1.8 billion yuan in public welfare funds, an increase of 8% and 5% year-on-year. Ice and snow consumption has become a hotspot, and a map of ice and snow consumption has been released. About 20 million people nationwide and 1 million people in Beijing searched for “Beijing Ice and Snow” based on this, promoting 150,000 people to travel on ice and snow. The 2022 China Fair for Trade in Services has achieved fruitful results on the sports service topic, attracting 353 enterprises and organizations to participate in the exhibition, and the total contracted amount has reached a new level, reaching 12.717 billion yuan. The service management of sports enterprises has been further strengthened, a service mechanism for key enterprises has been established, a platform for connecting enterprises with banks has been established, and 44 enterprises have been promoted to connect with 17 banks. Print and distribute the comprehensive supervision and compliance manual for sports training institutions, explore the establishment of an integrated and comprehensive supervision system for sports training, strengthen the supervision of prepaid consumption in the sports industry, guide sports business units to operate with integrity, and promote standardized management of the sports market. Multi-sectoral joint investigation and statistics were carried out, and the number of sports legal entities in the sports industry directory exceeded 27,000, a year-on-year increase of about 68%. The safety production in the sports industry has been steadily promoted, and the three-year special rectification action has been continuously carried out, and activities such as the safety production month have been organized to resolutely prevent major safety production accidents.

Seize the game window, and prepare for major events in a safe and orderly manner

Strengthen confidence in running the competition, scientifically study and judge the epidemic situation, scientifically formulate and strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures, and make every effort to do a good job in various preparations. The Beijing Marathon was successfully held, and the prevention and control of the epidemic was placed at the top of the preparations for the event, and the management of registration, collection, and admission was strengthened to ensure the safety and smoothness of the event. Adopting the method of “one game, one policy”, the 16th Beijing Games organized events and epidemic prevention and control tasks were successfully completed. Nearly 7,000 sports enthusiasts in the mass group participated in 15 major competitions, and 11,000 players in the youth competition group participated 28 major competitions, the scale of participation has reached a new high. The bidding for international events has achieved positive results, strengthening ties with international sports organizations, signing an agreement with the International Curling Federation to establish a “World Curling Academy Training Center” at the National Swimming Center, and signing with the International Snowmobile Federation the next five years in the National Snowmobile Federation. A memorandum of cooperation for the World Cup, Asian Cup and other events held by the Sled Center. Event supervision and referee management continued to be strengthened. Documents such as risk and credit supervision of sports event organizers were formulated to further grasp the status of various sports events at all levels in the city, review and publicize 477 items of various event information, and strengthen supervision during and after the event , to ensure the smooth progress of all competitions. Guided the municipal individual event associations to carry out referee training, and held 12 promotion training courses. The number of registered referees above the first level (including) in the city reached 4,921, an increase of more than 500 compared with the same period last year.

Adhere to the problem orientation, and the construction of key sports projects is steadily advancing

The key projects were successfully implemented, actively planned the construction of sports parks, comprehensively optimized the planning plan of “one venue, one venue, one supporting facility” for the Green Heart Sports Project, completed the review of sports supporting facilities for the Lucheng National Fitness Center, and selected the site for the “Three Big Balls” youth training base project confirmed. The renovation and reconstruction of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium was promoted as planned, and the main construction of the stadium’s main project has been completed. The protection work of the central axis continued to advance, and actively carried out the renovation of the Xiannongtan gate to the inner altar east gate, and organized the preparation of the Xiannongtan altar wall and altar gate repair plan. The formulation and revision of local standards has been carried out steadily, the “Guidelines for the Classification and Configuration of Public Sports Facilities” has been officially released, the “Technical Specifications for Inflatable Membrane Sports Facilities” has completed the solicitation of opinions, the “National Fitness Demonstration Street Construction Specifications” and “Sports Characteristic Township Construction Specifications” have been implemented Approval procedures.

Improving the efficiency of fulfilling responsibilities and continuously improving the level of government services

Conscientiously do a good job in the key inspections and supervision of the city leaders to supervise the handling of proposals, actively promote the use of venues after the Winter Olympics, and handle 76 suggestions and proposals assigned by the National Two Sessions and the Municipal Two Sessions with high quality. Administration by law continued to deepen, actively implemented the responsibility system for popularizing the law, strictly reviewed the legality of normative documents and contract agreements, insisted on studying the law before meetings, and carried out professional training for sports law enforcement personnel. The level of scientific decision-making in sports work and the ability to administer according to law have been further improved. Strictly enforce the law and standardize sports administrative law enforcement activities. The business environment of the sports industry has been further optimized, adhered to list-based management, actively promoted electronic certificates and data sharing, and completed the dismantling and configuration of the second batch of 20 application-based integrated government service platforms 2.0. In-depth implementation of “separation of licenses” and relevant reform measures of notification and commitment, simultaneous updating of handling guidelines, and opening up the “last mile” of policy implementation. Fund management has become more standardized, the government has implemented the “tight life” requirements, enhanced cost performance awareness, deepened budget performance management throughout the process, and strengthened the review of key items such as entrusted outsourcing, government procurement, government procurement services, and “three public” funds. Budget execution efficiency and The efficiency of capital use has been continuously improved. The appeals of the masses were effectively resolved, and the “Beijing Regulations on Handling Work Upon Receiving Complaints” was fully implemented, and the construction and management of community sports facilities were promoted to be incorporated into the municipal government’s “one question per month” that the municipal government handles immediately upon receiving complaints. obvious improvement.

Strengthening policy implementation, solid and effective epidemic prevention and control

Strictly implement the requirements for normalized epidemic prevention and control, dynamically adjust the epidemic prevention and control measures of the bureau system and the sports industry, and make scientific and precise efforts. Do a good job of regular epidemic prevention and control in offices, strengthen the management of people leaving (returning) Beijing, and increase vaccination efforts. Especially during important events and important meetings, there were no new coronavirus infection cases and transmission events in the Municipal Sports Bureau system. Do a good job in the supervision of the sports industry, strengthen inspections and spot checks of sports and fitness venues in the city, and strictly implement epidemic prevention and control requirements such as appointments, current restrictions, temperature measurement and scanning codes, and nucleic acid negative certificates. Grasp the “window period” of epidemic prevention and control and the phased adjustment period of prevention and control measures at the end of the year, promote the resumption of work, production and training, fully open fitness venues, resume holding competitions, provide scientific fitness guidance, advocate sports and fitness, and promote sports consumption. Lay the foundation for the safe and orderly development of sports.

Strengthen the leadership of party building, comprehensively and strictly govern the party to develop in depth

Conscientiously fulfill the main responsibility of party building, insist on putting political requirements, political standards, and political education in the first place, firmly defend the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances” , to achieve “three ones” and “four absolutely not allowed”. Adhere to the implementation of responsibilities in the ideological field, and effectively safeguard the security of the ideological field and political security. Continue to strengthen the theoretical arm, insist on studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a major political task throughout the year, conscientiously do a good job in the work of studying and publicizing, discussing and exchanging, and special training, and effectively focus the thoughts and actions of party members and cadres on the party The deployment of major decisions made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 13th Party Congress in Beijing, education and guidance of party members and cadres muster the spirit of forging ahead on a new journey and making contributions in a new era. Take party history as the key learning content of the theoretical learning center group and party branch (branch committee), consolidate and expand the achievements of party history learning and education, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education. Continuously improve the work style, implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, further deepen the construction of grassroots party organizations, conscientiously implement the “three meetings and one lesson” and other systems, and further promote the standardization of grassroots party organizations.

To do a good job in the construction of the capital in 2023, the responsibility is heavy and the task is arduous. The city’s sports system should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implement the decisions and deployments of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. Adhere to the development of the capital in the new era as the guide, give full play to the advantages of the “Double Olympic City”, carry forward the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, work hard, move forward with courage, and strive to promote the high-quality development of sports, and strive to compose Beijing for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country Chapters make new contributions. (Reposted from page 04 of “China Sports Daily” on January 1)