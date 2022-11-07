The 2022 Shell Beijing Marathon was held on November 6. Chinese runners Anubaike Kuwan and Xia Yuyu won the men’s and women’s championships and set their personal bests respectively.

In order to ensure the smooth progress of the event and the safety of the players, the organizing committee of the event, the relevant departments in Beijing, and the co-organizers perform their respective duties and work together to create a satisfactory event for the people as the starting point and end point of the organization work. Epidemic prevention and control, medical security, track supply services, traffic allocation and other links have been carefully implemented, standards have been optimized, and careful services have been provided for runners participating in the event, demonstrating the level of Beijing Shuang Olympic City in running the race, and achieving a safe and orderly manner competition goal.

After fierce competition, Anubaike Kuwan won the men’s championship with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 34 seconds; Yang Chunlong won the runner-up with a time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 11 seconds; He Jie won the second place with a time of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 26 seconds. 2nd runner-up.

In the women’s group, Xia Yuyu won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes and 57 seconds; Li Yingmei crossed the finish line second with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 44 seconds, and Wang Min won the third place with a time of 2 hours, 33 minutes and 05 seconds. .

Since its establishment in 1981, the Beijing Marathon has grown into a sports event with a certain international influence with its profound cultural heritage and outstanding creativity after more than 40 years of development. In the future, Beijing Marathon will continue to deepen the level of competition organization, enrich competition activities, improve service level and professionalism, actively expand its influence, help the construction of a sports power and a healthy China, and strive to contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. (Transfer from the 01 edition of “China Sports News” on November 7)