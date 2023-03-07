Of Daniel Sparisci

The president of Formula 1 has about the very difficult start of Ferrari in the World Championship

“Red Bull has made an important leap, but the season is long and last year Ferrari was the favorite after three GPs…”.

Thus Stefano Domenicali, president of F1, the domination of Verstappen and Perez in Bahrain must have frightened even the organizers who hope for an open world championship. As a former team principal of the Scuderia, in an interview with Sportmediaset, invited his old team to react: «Today it’s not enough to say “we are Ferrari”, the competition is strong. Work on weaknesses to grow and not get emotional. Only in this way can he come out, forward with his head down to solve the problems. There are elements to be confident».

A message then for Charles Leclerc ,

after the nightmare start to retirement (the parts of the hybrid still have to be examined in Maranello): «A great athlete in times of difficulty must have the personality to become a point of reference in the team.

It is an important phase for his future, maximum concentration is needed ». Words of encouragement, for a Ferrari that is changing. Jonathan Giacobazzi also resigned, an excellent farewell. He was a fan of the Cavallino.