Workers in Zhejiang Province Welcome to the Finals of the Asian Games Spoken English Contest in Hangzhou – Trade Unions – 中工网

Original Title: Workers in Zhejiang Province Welcome to the Finals of the Asian Games Spoken English Contest in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Daily News (correspondent Wang Yuzhe and reporter He Qufei) On May 12, the finals of the Zhejiang Provincial Workers Welcome to the Asian Games Spoken English Contest was held at the Canal Sports Park Gymnasium in Gongshu District, Hangzhou. 48 contestants from 10 cities and 6 provincial industrial trade unions competed wonderfully.

The competition is jointly sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Office of the Organizing Committee of the 19th Asian Games in 2022, and the Hangzhou Federation of Trade Unions. The competition includes a keynote speech and an impromptu speech. The topic of the keynote speech is “Now until the Future” (from now to the future). Contestants need to give a speech with a time limit of 2 minutes and 30 seconds around the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022; impromptu speeches require contestants to focus on elements such as Zhejiang and the Asian Games , give a 1-minute speech based on the English sentences drawn on the spot. The competition will determine the ranking based on the combined score of the two contents.

After fierce competition, in the end, Sun Xinran from Wenzhou Federation of Trade Unions, Sun Lei from Hangzhou Federation of Trade Unions, and Ma Lin from Zhejiang Provincial Committee of China Finance and Trade Union won the top three in this competition. Measures “relevant provisions to reward, and at the same time after the approval of the Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, awarded the title of “Zhejiang Golden Blue Collar”.

This year, Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou City have extensively carried out employee service guarantee Asian Games labor and skill competitions. The Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Trade Unions has selected and determined 43 games and 46 projects as “be a good master and make new contributions to the Asian Games” service guarantee Hangzhou Asian Games labor and skill competition activities Projects, the Zhejiang Provincial Workers Welcome to the Asian Games Spoken English Contest is one of the projects. Hangzhou City has decided to carry out 234 service guarantee Asian Games labor and skills competition projects extensively throughout the city.