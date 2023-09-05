Home » World Association allows Russians and Belarusians again
Sports

World Association allows Russians and Belarusians again

by admin
World Association allows Russians and Belarusians again

World Swimming Federation opens the door to Russian and Belarusian athletes. After extensive consultations, a number of criteria have been decided that will allow water sports enthusiasts to return from Russia and Belarus as neutral athletes, World Aquatics announced on Monday.

The “strict criteria” include: no active support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, no playing of the anthems, no presentation of the national flag and certain anti-doping measures. In addition, only one athlete from Russia and Belarus may start in a competition.

The world governing body also reported a survey of elite, junior and masters athletes, according to which 76 percent would support the participation of Russians and Belarusians as neutral athletes while at the same time adhering to strict criteria.

See also  European Athletics Championships, Crippa gold in the 10 thousand meters. Swimming, 2 golds and 2 silvers at the end

You may also like

Serbian Basketball Player Loses Kidney in World Cup...

Pogba, injury in Empoli-Juventus: exams are awaited. The...

Chinese Roller Skating Athlete Yu Junyan Prepares for...

Colombia Selection Gears Up for World Cup Qualifiers...

Football: Spain; national team, ‘unacceptable Rubiales behavior’ –...

Zheng Qinwen Makes Historic Breakthrough, Reaches Top 16...

an open investigation for intentional violence in a...

Former Cuban Baseball Player Eliecer O’Connor Brutally Stabbed...

US Open 2023 results: Jessica Pegula loses to...

FIBA 1ʤ4̣: An Exciting Game with Unpredictable Outcome

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy