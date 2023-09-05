World Association allows Russians and Belarusians again

World Swimming Federation opens the door to Russian and Belarusian athletes. After extensive consultations, a number of criteria have been decided that will allow water sports enthusiasts to return from Russia and Belarus as neutral athletes, World Aquatics announced on Monday.

The “strict criteria” include: no active support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, no playing of the anthems, no presentation of the national flag and certain anti-doping measures. In addition, only one athlete from Russia and Belarus may start in a competition.

The world governing body also reported a survey of elite, junior and masters athletes, according to which 76 percent would support the participation of Russians and Belarusians as neutral athletes while at the same time adhering to strict criteria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

