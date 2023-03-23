Track and field athletes from Russia and Belarus are still not allowed to take part in international competitions because of the Ukraine war. That was decided by the World Athletics (WA) Council on Thursday. However, the suspension of the Russian national association RUSAF due to nationwide and state-supported doping was lifted after more than seven years.

35 editions for RUSAF

RUSAF was given 35 conditions that must be met over the next three years and will be reviewed by the WA Integrity Commission. Rune Andersen, head of the Russia Task Force, said he was finally pleased with the “new culture of good governance and zero tolerance of doping throughout the organisation”.

Russia was banned in November 2015 for systematic doping. Since then, only individual Russian athletes have been allowed to start as neutral athletes after being tested. A task force led by Andersen accompanied and monitored the reform process and the establishment of an independent anti-doping system in Russia.

No right to participate until the end of the war

Because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the WA continued to impose a separate suspension. This decision follows last week’s decision by the European federation (European Athletics) that Russian and Belarusian athletes are barred from participating until the end of the war in Ukraine.