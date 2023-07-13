Home » World at Their Feet: The Effort to Represent Your Country in the FIFA Women’s World Cup
World at Their Feet: The Effort to Represent Your Country in the FIFA Women’s World Cup

What kind of effort does it take to represent your country in the World Cup?

The Olympic Channel’s new original series, World at their Feet, revolves around this very question. As teams prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the series aims to delve deep into the hearts of the top players to find out the answers.

Hosted on olympics.com, World at their Feet offers an exclusive interview with the talented athletes who have made it to the 11th place – an impressive feat in itself. These interviews promise to shed light on the dedication and hard work required to compete at the highest level of international football.

Before the world turns its eyes back to football again, the ‘World at their Feet’ crew goes behind the scenes to learn firsthand about the experiences of these Olympic-ready players. Each episode of the series tells the inspiring story of a player’s journey from obscurity to becoming a top athlete, highlighting the challenges and trials they have faced along the way.

The focus of the series is on first-line players in international women’s football, and viewers will have the opportunity to hear from some of the best in the game. This includes Lindsay Holland, the captain of the US Women’s National Team, whose leadership and skills have made a significant impact in the sport. Also featured is Barbra Banda, the rising star from Zambia whose talent has caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.

How to watch World at their Feet

To catch all the inspiring episodes of World at their Feet, viewers can head to the Olympic Channel section of olympics.com or download the official Olympics app. Best of all, the series is available to watch for free, allowing fans to get an intimate look into the lives and journeys of these remarkable athletes.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the behind-the-scenes moments that shape the world‘s most renowned women’s football players. Tune in to World at their Feet today!

