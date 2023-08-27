World Athletics Championships: Duplantis Successfully Defends Title; Gong Lijiao Wins Bronze Medal

Budapest – The World Athletics Championships in Budapest on the 26th witnessed an impressive display of athleticism, with Sweden’s men’s pole vault star Armand Duplantis successfully defending his title. However, despite his best efforts, Duplantis was unable to break the world record once again. Meanwhile, in the women’s shot put event, Olympic champion Gong Lijiao secured the bronze medal.

In the men’s pole vault competition, the 23-year-old world record holder Duplantis cleared heights ranging from 5.55 meters to an impressive 6.10 meters. He then opted to attempt a new world record of 6.23 meters, but unfortunately, all three of his tries fell short.

Oberna of the Philippines achieved a commendable performance, crossing the 6.00-meter bar and tying his own Asian record to win the silver medal. Marshall of Australia and Nelson of the United States both scored 5.95 meters and had similar success rates during the competition, resulting in a tie for third place. Chinese athletes Huang Bokai and Yao Jie scored 5.75 meters, finishing 6th and 9th respectively.

Turning to the women’s shot put final, defending champion Yili of the United States started strong, scoring 20.35 meters in her first throw. She later raised her score to 20.43 meters, securing her victory. Canada’s Milton claimed the runner-up position with a throw of 20.08 meters. Despite her illustrious career, Tokyo Olympic champion and two-time world champion Gong Lijiao couldn’t surpass the 20-meter mark and settled for the bronze medal with a throw of 19.69 meters. This marks Gong Lijiao’s eighth consecutive medal at the World Championships. Chinese athlete Song Jiayuan finished in 11th place.

The men’s 4x100m relay final saw American sprinter Lyles, who had already clinched two individual championships in the 100m and 200m events, deliver a powerful final sprint. Lyles’ performance not only helped the US team secure the gold medal but also earned him the prestigious “triple crown” achievement. In the women’s 4×100-meter relay, the US team, led by the lightning-fast Richardson, set a new record of 41.03 seconds, securing the championship title.

In the women’s 5000m final, Kenya’s world record holder Kip Yezhen successfully fended off the challenge from Dutch star Hassan to cross the finish line first. After her previous victory in the 1500m championship, Kip Yezhen added another gold medal to her collection in this World Championships. Hassan and Chebet of Kenya claimed the second and third positions respectively. In the men’s 800m final, Arrop of Canada claimed victory, with Kenya’s Vagnoni and Britain’s Pattison taking the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Canadian athlete Lepage dominated the men’s decathlon, showcasing his versatility across the various disciplines. Shankule of Ethiopia emerged as the champion in the women’s marathon. However, Chinese athletes Li Zhixuan and Zhang Deshun struggled to maintain their speed due to the hot weather conditions, resulting in their placements at 32nd and 48th respectively.

As the 27th marks the final day of this World Championships, spectators can anticipate the creation of eight more gold medal titles. Representing the Chinese team, He Jie, Yang Shaohui, and Feng Peiyou will compete in the men’s marathon. Excitement and anticipation fill the air as the world‘s finest athletes gather to provide a thrilling conclusion to this prestigious event. (Wu Junkuan, Liu Yang, Zhang Wei)