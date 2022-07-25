FROM THE SENT TO EUGENE. A whole race to exaggerate, Mondo Duplantis touches his record for the umpteenth time and brings it to 6.21 after winning at 6 clear and exceeding the best measure in a World Cup at 6.06, but in reality of records, not register, an infinite amount skips. For the whole evening, on repeat.

At 5.87 the margin between him and the shaft is crazy and at 6 meters it is recorded in 25 centimeters from the most distant point of the body. A mortgage, a security that grows so fast that it allows him to manage everything. Not only the resources and the measures, to be tactically raised one centimeter at a time (the record here pays 100,000 dollars and elsewhere the token remains on these figures, unthinkable not to proceed one notch at a time), as well as the public. The first attempt at 6.21 is wrong and he does it on purpose because the final of the women’s 4×400 is on the track and he wants the scene all to himself, only when he is the only athlete left in the middle of the World does what he does best, goes up.

6.21 is a measure that is absolutely valid: never anything more indoors, where he was at 6.20, the quota set at the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade, last to leave the platform and the plant also in March, both at ‘opened where it had climbed smoothly at 6.16 just 3 weeks ago. Even this record is supported there, the Swede, who lives and trains in the US, passes it with a space of 14.9 centimeters, calculated from the farthest point and 8.2 centimeters, from the closest. And they are all watching him alone.

While the public is buying hot dogs, on the other hand, at the beginning of the program of the last day, Tobi Amusan signs the world record in the 100 hurdles and brings to 12 ”12 the chronometer up to now owned by the American Kendra Harrison (12 “20). Almost no one notices her and, in the semifinals, the Nigerian goes faster than anyone who has ever raced the same. Harrison, amazed, is behind her in 12 ”27, however the eleventh performance in the world all time. They all travel so fast that they leave no reference points. In two semifinals, 12 personal bests and 5 nationals.

The most upset is her, Amusan who spreads his arms, opens his mouth, opens his eyes wide and only after a long, intense questioning look at the monitor does he allow himself to cheer. For the record it is an improvement of 8 cents, for his staff it is 28, in one fell swoop. What to be amazed at. Pure Michael Johnson, at Bbc he comments: “I don’t believe it these days.” But she repeats herself in the final and takes the title with another supersonic time 12 ”06, windy (+2.5) so it remains a number. Amusan, 25, was born in the western part of Nigeria, in the state of Ogun “a place where dreams are hard to believe”, she studies in Texas where she has moved to lei. She is enchanted by the Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, “an example” and she has a motto that suits the moment: “Everything happens for a reason”. The first success in the 100 hurdles goes to Africa and the first world gold to Nigeria, behind Jamaica and Puerto Rico and in the Stars and Stripes World Cup it is a slap, despite the shower of medals: 32 in total, 13 golds. Absolute domination, never a nation had accumulated so many podiums in this competition.

To the loot is added the prestige of a first time: the 800 meters of Mu, interpreter of the nouvelle vague of athletics and the two 4x400s both for detachment. While Europe places the confirmation of Mihambo in the long jump (7.12) and the revenge of the strong-willed Ingebrigtsen who takes the 5000 (13’09 ”24). In addition to the French Meyer, master of the decathlon. He, upset, takes minutes to get up from the track after 1500 meters and when he is asked: “Do you dream of sleeping?”, He answers with a smile: “No, now I want to drink”. Like everyone else because the World Cup is dismantling to reappear next year, in Budapest. The post covid calendar includes one global event per season until 2025, so you have to train just to watch.