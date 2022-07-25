Home Sports World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan beats the world record in the 100 meters hurdles
World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan beats the world record in the 100 meters hurdles

World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan beats the world record in the 100 meters hurdles

Open arms and an almost incredulous expression: this is how the Nigerian Tobi Amusan crossed the finish line of the semifinal of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, where she wrote a new page of history. In the race, the Nigerian athlete broke the world record, setting it at 12 “12.

The previous record belonged to the American Kendra Harrison, with 12 “20, who finished second in the semifinal in which she saw her record fall.

This completes the picture of the 8 athletes who will compete in the final of the 100 obstacles: Tobi Amusan (Nig, 12 “12 WR), Kendra Harrison (Usa, 12” 27), Britany Anderson (Giam, 12 “31), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Pur, 12 “32), Danielle Williams (Giam, 12” 41), Alia Armstrong (USA, 12 “43), Devynne Chartlton (Bah, 12” 46), Cindy Sember (Gb, 12 “50)

