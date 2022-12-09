original title:

World Badminton Tournament Finals: Chen Yufei regained her form and won her first victory, He Bingjiao won two consecutive victories and advanced ahead of schedule

China News Agency, Beijing, December 8th. The 2022 World Badminton Tournament Finals will continue in Bangkok on the 8th. Chinese women’s singles player and Olympic champion Chen Yufei regained her form and defeated Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi 2-0. He Bingjiao defeated the famous Thai player Intanon in straight sets and won two consecutive victories.

On the first match day, Chen Yufei lost 1:2 to Indonesian player Mariska who was qualified as a substitute. In the second round, facing Akane Yamaguchi, the two-time world champion who defeated her in succession, Chen Yufei had no choice but to fight with her back.

In the first game, Chen Yufei was still a little slow. As the game progressed, she began to find her form and tied the score at 12. Then she came to the game point at 20:16 and resisted her opponent’s counterattack, winning first at 21:19. One round.

The second game was almost a replica of the first game. Chen Yufei fell behind in the start, and then started chasing points. In the end, she defeated her opponent at 21:18.

World No. 3 He Bingjiao defeated Chinese Taipei star and Olympic runner-up Dai Ziying 21:19 in the first round. He Bingjiao still played hard in the second round against Intanon, the famous Thai player who won the world championship.

Intanon once led by 9:4 in the first game, but He Bingjiao gritted her teeth and tied the score to 16. Then she scored 4 points in a row and came to the game point first, and won the first game with 21:17.

In the second game, the confrontation between the two sides became more intense. He Bingjiao got the match point at 20:18, but Intanon scored 3 points in a row to overtake the score. At the critical moment, He Bingjiao withstood the pressure and won the second game 24:22, achieving two consecutive victories and qualifying ahead of schedule.

Lu Guangzu, the only Chinese player in the men’s singles competition, faced Prannoy, who had made great contributions to India’s victory in the Thomas Cup, and won 2:1 after three hard-fought rounds. At present, Lu Guangzu has 1 win and 1 loss, retaining the hope of promotion.

In other matches on the same day, the women’s doubles pair Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu, and the mixed doubles pair Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping all defeated their opponents.