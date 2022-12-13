Original title: World Badminton Tournament Finals: Chen Yufei won the first place and Guoyu locked 6 top 4 seats

China News Agency, Beijing, December 9th. The 2022 World Badminton Tournament Finals will continue in Bangkok, Thailand on the 9th. Chinese women’s singles player and Olympic champion Chen Yufei defeated South Korean star An Seying 2-0 in the last round of the group stage and qualified for the semi-finals as the first in the group.

The women’s singles defending champion, Korean player An Xiying is Chen Yufei’s strong opponent in the same group. After the start of the game, the two sides refused to give in to each other, and the battle was tied at 4. Then Chen Yufei took the lead all the way to 15:11. An Xiying caught Chen Yufei’s mistake and made great efforts to catch up and scored 4 points in a row to overtake the score. At the critical moment, Chen Yufei withstood the pressure and won the first game with 21:16.

In the second game, Chen Yufei maintained her touch and entered a technical timeout with an 11:5 lead. Although An Xiying counterattacked with all her strength, Chen Yufei actively mobilized to defuse the offensive and won the second game 21:12. Chen Yufei and Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi both had 2 wins and 1 loss. Compared with the outcome, Chen Yufei won the first place in the group.

Chen Yufei said after the game that there were still mistakes in the first game, and the shots were not decisive, which led to the score being overtaken. Fortunately, she adjusted in time and won the victory. Next, we will meet the follow-up games with a more stable state of mind.

He Bingjiao, who had advanced ahead of schedule, faced the eighth-ranked Thai player Busannan in the last round. He lost the first game 8:21, won the second game 22:20, and then won the third game 21:13. The reversal defeated the opponent, won 3 games in a row, and advanced to the semi-finals with the first place in the group.

In the women’s doubles, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan effectively suppressed the Indonesian combination Rahayu/Siti and defeated their opponents with two 21:16. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu also performed well. After three games, they defeated the Malaysian team Chen Kangle/Tina 2:1. After the group stage, the “Mortal Combination” won all three games and ranked first in the group, followed by Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu with 2 wins and 1 loss. The two pairs of Chinese teams joined hands to enter the semi-finals.

In the mixed doubles competition, the Chinese team Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong ranked first in the group and advanced to the semi-finals due to the withdrawal of the Malaysian team Wu Shunfa/Lai Jiemin.

The Chinese men’s doubles team Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi won the first two consecutive rounds to lock in the top 4 seats in advance, and the Chinese badminton team won a total of 6 top 4 seats.

Lu Guangzu, the only Chinese player in the men’s singles, faced Japanese rookie Kodai Naraoka, losing two games in a row and missed the promotion. Olympic champions Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping lost to the mixed doubles defending champions, Thailand’s Dechapo/Sasili at 21:23 and 13:21, ranking third in the group with 1 win and 2 losses.

