World Badminton World Badminton Year-End Finals in Bangkok | Lost to the host women’s doubles Xianwen in 2 rounds and lost all 3 games in Group A

(Bangkok 9th Comprehensive Report) Following Chen Kangle and Tina, Malaysian free people “ “Xu Jiawen and Lin Qiuxian met today Among them, they also suffered a 3-game losing streak in the group stage.

Xu Jiawen and Lin Qiuxian in After being defeated in the first two rounds of Group A, they lost to the host Thailand team 10-21, 17-21 in the last round today . The two sides have played against each other 3 times so far, and the Xianwen combination has lost all of them.

Although Zhong Kepan and Ravinda won the last round, they were still out of the game after they swept South Korea’s top seeds Jung Na-eun and Kim Hye-jung 21-15, 21-8.

The 3 teams in Women’s Doubles Group A all won 2 wins and 1 loss. In the end, Ben Yapa and Nutta Karen dominated by the number of games won (+3) and advanced to the semi-finals as Zhengmeng. Zheng Nayin and Jin Huizhen (+2) ranked first Zhong Kepan and Lavinda (+1) were eliminated for the first time.