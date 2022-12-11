Home Sports World Badminton World Badminton Finals in Bangkok | Lost in 2 rounds to the host women’s doubles Xianwen in Group A and lost all 3 games- Sports- Badminton
World Badminton World Badminton Year-End Finals in Bangkok | Lost to the host women’s doubles Xianwen in 2 rounds and lost all 3 games in Group A

After losing to Zhong Kepan and Ravinda in the final round, Xu Jiawen (right) and Lin Qiuxian lost all 3 games in Group B of Women’s Doubles and were eliminated at the bottom. (Facebook photo of Thai Badminton Association)

(Bangkok 9th Comprehensive Report) Following Chen Kangle and Tina, Malaysian free people “Xianwen combination“Xu Jiawen and Lin Qiuxian met todayBangkok World Badminton Year-End FinalsAmong them, they also suffered a 3-game losing streak in the group stage.

Xu Jiawen and Lin Qiuxian inwomen’s doublesAfter being defeated in the first two rounds of Group A, they lost to the host Thailand team 10-21, 17-21 in the last round todayZhong Kepan and Ravinda. The two sides have played against each other 3 times so far, and the Xianwen combination has lost all of them.

Although Zhong Kepan and Ravinda won the last round, they were still out of the game after they swept South Korea’s top seeds Jung Na-eun and Kim Hye-jung 21-15, 21-8.

The 3 teams in Women’s Doubles Group A all won 2 wins and 1 loss. In the end, Ben Yapa and Nutta Karen dominated by the number of games won (+3) and advanced to the semi-finals as Zhengmeng. Zheng Nayin and Jin Huizhen (+2) ranked first Zhong Kepan and Lavinda (+1) were eliminated for the first time.

