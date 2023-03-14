Home Sports World Baseball Classic: Great Britain beat Colombia 7-5 for first tournament win
World Baseball Classic: Great Britain beat Colombia 7-5 for first tournament win

Harry Ford was presented with a crown and robe after his home run, just as Trayce Thompson was after scoring GB’s first WBC run against the USA

Great Britain have earned a historic first win at the World Baseball Classic after beating Colombia on Monday.

But they regrouped to come from behind at Chase Field and clinch what could be a significant 7-5 win over Colombia.

Finishing fourth out of the five teams in Pool C would clinch automatic qualification for the next WBC in 2026.

After going ahead against the USA and Canada, the debutants trailed 3-0 against Colombia.

Catcher Harry Ford, 20, a Seattle Mariners prospect, sparked the British fightback in the third inning with the first of seven unanswered runs.

Jaden Rudd put GB 5-3 up with a two-run double in the fifth innings before Ford, one of Major League Baseball’s brightest prospects, scored a home run for the second consecutive day.

That helped GB gain a 7-3 lead in the seventh inning and although Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut gave up two runs in the top of the ninth, they held on to secure a landmark victory.

Britain face Mexico in their final pool game on Tuesday evening (02:00 GMT on Wednesday morning), with all Pool C games being played at Chase Field in Phoenix.

